7 Best New Gap Winter Finds Shoppers Are Loving Right Now

Gap has some really cool winterwear worth oggling. Charismatic designer Zac Posen has a hand in most aspects of all Gap’s brands including Old Navy since his appointment to a mouthful of a gig for the behemoth company. The visionary who just gets womenswear clocked in a ton of European experience, but his personality has always stayed New York through and through. He’s had a diverse portfolio, designing voluminous gowns for Met Gala mainstays like Sarah Jessica Parker and Claire Danes as well as the iconic Black and White ball on the show Feud: Capote vs. the Swans. But he knows how to do casual. (He recently tapped his pal Anna Sui for the Old Navy X Anna Suite collection.) The new arrivals at the Gap are mostly quite straightforward. But you can see the designer’s playful touches on the more interesting new arrivals, the seven best of which I’ve gathered here.

1 “VintageSoft” Hoodie

I’m recommending a lot of marsala a.k.a. cherry cola a.k.a. burgundy wine because I’ve been influenced to, but this “vintage” sweatshirt comes in different colors, I promise. It’s not actually vintage as the style name states, but the faded wash is so cool.

2 Fuzzy Oversized Crewneck Sweater

You may recognize the color palette of the striped winterwear from those iconic Gap commercials. If you know, you know.

3 CashSoft Drawcord Hood

I’ve been aching to get my hands on the Rouje wool detachable red hood, but it’s pricy for something I might lose. This cotton hood’s more attainable and comes in a wider swath of colors.

4 Vegan Suede Slouchy Tote Bag

Soft and sculptural, this vegan suede tote gives quiet luxury without trying too hard. The slouchy silhouette makes it feel effortlessly modern, while the roomy interior earns it “catch-all” status for busy days when you’re carrying half your life with you. The deep wine color adds polish to even the most casual outfit—perfect for fall coffee runs, weekend errands, or tossing over your shoulder on the way to work. It’s the kind of bag that looks even better the more you use it.

5 Sheer Tights

There’s something timeless about a pair of barely-there sheer tights. These strike that perfect balance between delicate and durable — the kind that make any outfit feel instantly more polished without veering into overly dressy territory. They add just enough sheen to make legs look smoother and more even, while still letting your natural tone peek through. Whether you’re pairing them with loafers and a mini or layering under a sweater dress, they give off that clean, classic, cool-girl vibe we’ve been seeing everywhere this season.

6 Faux Fur Bomber Jacket

This faux fur bomber was the one new arrival jacket that I’m recommending because it will keep you so so warm. It’s sporty, but stylish, and marked down “for a limited time,” so they say. If you want a long classic wool coat, those have been on the site forever too.

7 Denim Peplum Top With Mid Rise UltraSoft Baggy Jeans

I’m endings with a manifesto of sorts. No one does high fashion denim like Zac Posen, who once called it the “ultimate canvas for creativity” on Insta. Look no further than the 2024 Met Gala for evidence. And looking at this denim set, I get it. I have not owned jeans for a very long time and it’s rare that I entertain the idea of a pair, let alone baggy ones, but this beautiful Nutella color and the peplum hem of this top are enough to convert me to a denim wearer, which is saying something. Wear this with a short, form-fitting sweater or a turtleneck underneath to show off the construction of this top. The set comes in light, dark and white denim too but the brown looks so high fashion.