7 Best New Anthropologie Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

November 5, 2025
We picked the things you can't get elsewhere.
November 5, 2025
Anthropologie is possibly more known for home objects at this point, and they’re in on the playful jokes. We get the appeal though, the Nutcracker collection was the stuff of sugarplum dreams. But it’s important to breeze past all the pearled velvet fruit and kitsch for some exceptional clothes ideal for the best time of year to really start dressin. You’ll get your basics elsewhere, this list’s about what’s special. The stuff from Maeve in particular — Anthro’s most searched owned brand that just became a standalone thing this year was my favorite of the new arrivals. One of my most luxe holiday dresses in my closet is from them. The chain just shines this time a year. Everything on this list is brand new. Let’s get into it.

1
Maeve Faux Fur Collar Mini Dress

Maeve Faux Fur Collar Mini Dress
Anthropologie

You’ll feel so cute in this. We’re not seeing things quite like this anywhere else right now, and I’d wear this dress to dream of European vacation. I like that the leopard collar’s removable so this dress should be a repeat offender.

2
NIA Cleo Lace Off-Shoulder Top

NIA Cleo Lace Off-Shoulder Top
Anthropologie

Anthro got the cherry cola moment memo given that they’ve organized everything in that shade into its own category and they’re doubling down with a sultry intricate lacey matching set. The off the shoulder touch makes it.

3
The Aleda Mesh Off-Shoulder Top by Maeve

The Aleda Mesh Off-Shoulder Top by Maeve
Anthropologie

I love a cold shoulder, and this polka dot off-the-shoulder top in cocoa is the best of the options among the other #trending hard prints that call Rouje and Sezanne to mind.

4
Maeve Strapless Fringe Top

Maeve Strapless Fringe Top
Anthropologie

A really interesting set for a winter escape if you want to eschew glitter but still want that sparkling first blanket of snow look. An NYE candidate.

5
Never Fully Dressed Jasper Sequin Wrap Maxi Skirt

Never Fully Dressed Jaspre Sequin Wrap Maxi Skirt
Anthropologie

For the more typical embellished New Year’s Eve getup look, this sequined set with a wrap skirt and a very thick tie offers comfort and a bit of luxury.

6
Damson Madder Mia Shirred Plaid Midi Dress

Damson Madder Mia Shirred Plaid Midi Dress
Antrhopologie

Flattering shirred bodice. Check. Interesting halter neck. Check. Tie neck in the back. Check. This dress looks couture.

7
BHLDN Off-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Ruched Maxi Dress

BHLDN Off-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Ruched Maxi Dress
Anthropologie

Can’t get enough of this slinky off-the shoulder silhouette in autumnal florals and fruits. You have to show some skin in the winter.

