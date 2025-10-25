7 Best New Items From Anthropologie’s Nutcracker Christmas Line

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Anthropologie’s New York City Ballet collection is a work of art—and we found several pieces for under $30, so you won’t break the bank either. Inspired by George Balanchine‘s legendary 1948 ballet, The Nutcracker, this Christmas line “brings festive characters to life in a révérence of holiday wonder,” says Anthro.

You’ll find stoneware, embroidered pillows, and ornaments depicting the story’s costumes, sets, and choreography. The New York City Ballet collection makes perfect gifts for aspiring ballerinas, fans of the story and ballet, and Christmas lovers. Here are the top seven items that caught our eye.

1. New York City Ballet Stoneware Mug & Dessert Plate

This one-of-a-kind New York City Ballet Stoneware Mug ($18) comes in three illustrations: Mouse King, Candy Canes, and Nutcracker. Complete the set with a Stoneware Dessert Plate for an additional $20.

2. New York City Ballet Cotton Embroidered Pillow

The New York City Ballet Cotton Embroidered Pillow retails for $98. Shoppers can pick from two sizes: a lumber pillow depicting various The Nutcracker characters, or a square red throw pillow of a Christmas tree and dancing nutcracker.

3. New York City Ballet Marble Cheese Board

This New York City Ballet Marble Cheese Board ($58) is inspired by the play’s ethereal set. It’s made from Himalayan onyx marble with a stainless steel inlay; due to its delicate structure, this piece is hand-wash only.

4. New York City Ballet Ballerina Ornament

Every Christmas, as a kid, my mom’s childhood best friend would gift me a new tree ornament. It’s a thoughtful tradition that I’m eager to continue with my best friend’s kids one day. This New York City Ballet Ballerina Ornament caught my eye, and it’s at a surprisingly affordable price point ($24) for Anthro.

5. New York City Ballet Espresso Cup & Saucer

Available in ruby red and lilac, this New York City Ballet Espresso Cup & Saucer ($26) is made from stoneware and illustrated with stunning winter stars.

6. New York City Ballet Stocking Holder

Display your Christmas stocking in style with the New York City Ballet Stocking Holder, which comes in the shape of the iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree ($58) and Nutcracker ($48).

7. New York City Ballet Coupe Glasses

These New York City Ballet Coupe Glasses are so cute for all your winter holiday gatherings. You can serve champagne or sparkling cider, or make a themed cocktail such as a peppermint espresso martini. A four-pack retails for $72.

Complete your glassware set with the matching champagne flutes, stemless wine glasses, tall wine glasses, and wine decanter.