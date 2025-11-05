7 Best New Old Navy Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The whimsical Old Navy X Anna Sui collab just dropped.

Old Navy might have you feeling a little wistful lately. That’s because the new Old Navy X Anna Sui collection just dropped to dose you with some whimsical ’90s gothic glam in the form a capsule collection that’s much more unmistakably heavy on the Anna than Old Navy.

Besides the Anna Sui designer logo-emblazoned sweats, the black and pink prints are the most instantly recognizably Anna part of it all – frilly, floral, and mischievously grunge in a way you can’t quite place, but that’s Anna’s magic. The Parsons grad is best known as a major player who helped define the downtown New York scene to make it every bit as rock and roll as people make it out to have been. To give you a sense of Anna’s particular motif, models in Anna Sui’s ’97 spring show wore babydolls beneath black leather and glittery makeup and fairy wings inspired by A Midsummer Night’s Dream on the runway. Dave Navarro joined them. (Anna had flowing prints with a vintage feel and her contemporary, Betsey Johnson had hot pink tutus.)

Despite her success, the designer’s always been vocal about keeping her own designer label clothes relatively affordable so this perfect pairing of a collab tracks.

Since Zac Posen became Gap’s Executive Vice President, Creative Director and Chief Creative Officer last year, the Zac effect has been swift. Anna’s Old Navy’s first collaborator ever, but it’s not Anna’s first rodeo. She’s officially collaborated with Target, and as for Forever 21’s sincerest form of flattery…well, they didn’t ask her to collaborate.

The campaign for the new collection shows singer PinkPantheress hanging with Anna and getting enchanted with Disney-like animated butterflies, so you know the vibes as the kids say.

It’s playful through and through, but some of the 40 plus pieces are truly special. The standouts are the killer brown “vegan suede” (mostly polyester according to the site) pieces while the lacey applique lilac blouses seem more spring than winter, but it’s all a part of the designer’s whimsical aesthetic. Blessedly, there’s nothing over $125 and the sizes go from XS to 4X. I’ve gathered the seven pieces worth a look. (Nearly all sizes are still available as of November 5.)

1 Old Navy x Anna Sui Vegan Suede Seamed Mini Skirt

The seamed details on this skirt just work and it’s the most practical of the brown vegan suede (recycled polyester 94%, spandex 6%) look of the collab. The minidress is cool too and it’s the most structured dress of the collection.

2 Old Navy x Anna Sui Square Scarf

This silky scarf is beautiful on your head as shown or around your neck or the handle of a bag and it’s a chance to partake in the moment for $19.99.

3 Old Navy x Anna Sui Vegan Leather Coat

With a faux fur collar and cuffs, this bordeaux jacket makes the strongest statement of everything just released, and will give you the most wear. (Anna Sui’s suits go for $500-$700 on Nordstrom today to give you an idea of the value.)

4 Old Navy x Anna Sui V-Neck Floral Lace Top

The ruffly lacy bell sleeved top is really charming in the beige or white (forgive us, the white is really sea salt per the website,) and black. This is likely to sell out as they’re already out of the lavender.

5 Old Navy x Anna Sui Sheer Mini Dress

If you go for one thing in the Anna Sui floral print, let it be this skin-tight turtleneck mini over a black slip dress with an exposed seam at the back. It’s like two dresses in one and a lot of the dresses are so long they feel like vintage from another century. Wear this with black boots, of course.

6 Old Navy x Anna Sui Satin Lace Hem Midi Skirt

The satin lace hem skirt is a never skip with a black with a tight camisole.

7 Old Navy x Anna Sui Crew Neck Graphic Fleece Sweatshirt

If you have to wear a sweatshirt, do the one with her logo in saturated purple. Peak ’90s. (Butterflies are not just a signature bug for Gucci, Anna Sui was there.)’