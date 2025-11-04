7 Best New Target Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Silky, satin-y lingerie dressing you can wear out and about.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Plenty of models walking the fall / winter 2025 runway shows were attired in silky satin-y floor-sweeping refinery that could easily pass for lingerie reserved for the bedroom. Want more proof of lingerie’s takeover of high fashion? See all the people down to hit town in subzero weather in silk chemises for a touch of glamour. The fashion house Chloe’s earned its reputation for the delicate lace-adorned undergarment look — and charging you for it. And after eyeing the latest Target’s womenswear offerings, their on take on the romantic genre stood out. Target, pronounced of course (Tar-jet) for those who enjoy the finer things in life, will get you your flounce and save money to spare for the wrap sweater you’ll need to wear over your negligee-ish dress. With this aesthetic in mind, welcome to the central focus of this list — sheen.

Read on for luxe Target finds in pale pinks, buttery yellows and creams all delicate to the touch and with some styling advice. These are clothes you can lounge around in through Betwixtmas and break out for Valentine’s Day, all $35 and under.

1 The Lace Trim Cami Top and Skirt

Billed as a top and skirt set, this has the look of a silky floor-sweeping dress. The cream with the black lace is the most impressive, and could be worn a sweater with some hang.

2 A Camisole Worthy of an Daily Hourlong Sonnet

I love this loose fitting camisole that’s part of a set or sufficiently fetching on its own with jeans. The beige is prettiest, but it’s in stock with periwinkle blue too.

RELATED: 7 Best New Kirkland Signature Clothing Items at Costco.

3 A Lacey Midi Skirt

This deliciously soft pink skirt the color of Essie’s ballet slipper’s made with recycled polyester satin fabric is as chic as it is long. Wear it with a bodysuit or a form-fitting sweater to accentuate the waist.

4 A Sheath Out of the ’60s

This silhouette is so beautiful I can barely breathe. The cowl neck, the straps, the mini length. It’s as cute as a button. It’s giving a frock that would make a cartoon wolf character’s eyes pop out. Of all the color options, the sunny butter yellow puts a smile on your face.

5 This Gown Is Less Than $40

More than the fact that this is maxi A-line dress is $35, more than the fact that this is loose enough you can eat in, it comes in the very best, most deliciously couture-like putrid green. It’s really special, and you could wear it over a grey turtleneck to dress it down.

6 A Black and White Bubble Tube Dress

The black and white palette of this little bubble dress for $13 really helps elevate this big box store treasure. I have an Endless Rose bubble dress just like this I got from Shopbop for thrice the price. Cue the buyer’s remorse.

RELATED: 5 Old Navy Jeans Customers Say Fit “Better Than Designer” This Week.

7 Women’s Satin Flutter Short Sleeve Maxi A-Line Dress

You could get away with this A-line dress with fluttery sleeves at a Black Tie event. Bonus: There’s a back slit for when you make an exit that won’t soon be forgotten.

Those are the best Target finds to help you get away with wearing lingerie in broad daylight for now. But I will find you something like the Nicole Kidman Eyes Wide Shut dress if it’s the last thing I do this holiday season. Some of us need something to wear to Masquerade and I understand that.