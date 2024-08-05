A Popular Fashion Chain is Opening New Locations in 14 Cities

UNIQLO, the Japanese casual wear import (and subsidiary of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.), is continuing its expansion into a mall near you. This time it's blossoming in Canada, announcing this week it will open four new locations. "We have seen incredible momentum throughout Canada, and we couldn't be more excited to open four new stores," said Daisuke Tsukagoshi, CEO of UNIQLO North America, in his announcement. "UNIQLO continues to resonate with Canadian customers, and we aim to deliver essential clothing that complements their lifestyles, made to be building blocks of their wardrobe with longevity in mind." It's all part of a plan to double the number of last year's store openings, with shops also announced for Texas, California and beyond. Here is where you can get your "essentials for less."

UNIQLO said the new UNIQLO stores opening in Fall 2024 are as follows:ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

CF Sherway Gardens (Toronto, Ontario)

Heartland Centre Town (Mississauga, Ontario)

Bramalea City Centre (Brampton, Ontario)

Willowbrook Shopping Centre (Langley, British Columbia)

"This latest Canadian expansion builds upon the momentum the brand initiated in 2022 to reach 200 stores in North America by 2027," continued the announcement. Indeed, the brand is said to now "focus on eastern and western regions."

To that end, UNIQLO also has the following outposts on the way:

Burlington Mall (Burlington, MA) opening Friday, August 30

Christiana Mall (Wilmington, DE) opening Friday, August 30

Memorial City Mall (Houston, TX) opening Fall/Winter

First Colony Mall (Sugar Land, TX) opening Fall/Winter

Galleria Dallas (Dallas, TX) opening Fall/Winter

The Parks Mall at Arlington (South Arlington, TX) opening Fall/Winter

Stonebriar Centre (Frisco, TX) opening Fall/Winter

And in California:

Arden Fair (Sacramento, CA) opening Spring/Summer

Galleria at Roseville (Sacramento, CA) opening Fall/Winter

UTC (San Diego, CA) opening Fall/Winter

Century City (Los Angeles, CA) opening Fall/Winter

Fashion Square (Sherman Oaks, CA) opening Fall/Winter

The news about the Canadian openings comes the same week UNIQLO opened a new location in Pentagon City in Arlington, Virginia. Fans there—or at least the ones savvy enough to show up early this weekend—got free UNIQLO knot bags, a free mini fan and free ITO EN tea, while supplies lasted. Just this past April, the chain opened its first stores in Texas in Houston and Dallas, and recently celebrated the grand opening of a location in Oakridge, in San Jose, CA.

The cornerstone of the UNIQLO shops is a line called LifeWear, a "simple, high-quality, everyday clothing with a practical sense of beauty ingenious in detail, thought with life's needs in mind, and always evolving," says the company. That's what's made the import such a staple: It sells fairly priced essentials for men, women and kids—even babies.

"Since opening its first North American location in the U.S. in 2005, the brand has offered a unique guest experience with its innovative lineup of LifeWear for men, women, and kids. Through the lens of innovation, LifeWear clothing is designed to make everyone's life better," said UNIQLO in a December 2023 release about its expansion. "Stores are the heartbeat of our business, where we can engage with our local communities, hear directly from our customers, and best understand their needs to continue to improve and perfect our products. We're looking forward to a big year ahead," Tsukagoshi said at the time.