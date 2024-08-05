Popular Baby Chain Starts Re-Opening of 200 Locations Across the U.S.

Big things are happening over at Kohl's. In 2023, the department chain launched its in-store partnership with Sephora, which proved to be wildly successful. The initiative boosted Kohl's beauty sales by nearly 90 percent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2023, per Chain Store Age (CSA). And now, Kohl's is hoping to yield similar results within its baby and maternity divisions following the store's buzzy, new partnership with popular baby chain Babies R Us.

Kohl's is expanding its demographic to include the "millions of growing families across the country" by way of its new partnership with Babies R Us, according to a press release. The deal was cemented in March 2024 when Kohl's announced plans to collaborate with Babies R Us owner WHP Global.

Fast-forward five months, and Kohl's customers can now officially shop Babies R Us merchandise, including strollers, furniture, baby toys, and clothes, at select locations. Babies R Us is currently available at Kohl's stores in Woodland Park, New Jersey, and Brookfield, Wisconsin, the home of the very first Kohl's storefront.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

By the start of the 2024 holiday season, Babies R Us will be in 200 Kohl's locations nationwide, the retailer announced in a Aug. 1 press release. In the interim, customers can also shop Babies R Us products on Kohls.com.

The Babies R Us stores inside Kohl's will range from 750 to 2,500 square feet and feature products from trusted brands like Baby Bjorn, Fisher-Price, Baby Einstein, Aveeno, Frida Baby, Honest, Graco, Baby Brezza, Munchkin, and much more. Kohl's is expanding its baby division, which previously only consisted of baby clothing, to include baby gear, activities and toys, bath products, furniture, and accessories.

"Kohl's is committed to serving today's families at every stage of their journey. With the addition of Babies'R'Us at Kohl's, shoppers will find thousands of new products across 90 brands, making Kohl's the ultimate destination for families," said the company.

Similarly, Kohl's is revamping its in-house baby and young kids section. The retailer has plans to expand Little Co. by designer Lauren Conrad to more stores and is launching its own exclusive in-store maternity brand called Motherhood. The apparel line will cater to expecting moms, with pieces for lounging and everyday wear, as well as more formal options.

But that's not all. Kohl's is also dedicated to making its baby department an immersive in-store experience. Customers are encouraged to interact with products via stroller, car seat, and crib displays. "Parents can see and feel these important items to choose the gear right for their lifestyle and feel confident in their purchases," reads the statement.

Planning your baby shower? Or perhaps your sister, cousin, daughter, or friend is expecting? This fall, customers will be able to create their own Babies R Us at Kohl's registry online.

"Evolving our assortment and bringing more relevant product to the millions of customers we serve is a core focus as we continue to deliver on Kohl's broader growth strategy," said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl's chief executive officer. "We see significant opportunity in the baby gear category, and partnering with Babies'R'Us is another example of how we are finding new ways to optimize our assortment and further establish Kohl's as the go-to brand for families."