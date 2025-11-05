4 Macy’s and JCPenney Christmas Shopping Changes Happening This Month

From early Black Friday deals to robot deliveries, here's what to expect.

When it comes to holiday shopping, Macy’s and JCPenney make it easy to check off your entire shopping list with something for everyone in a single stop. At either retailer, you’ll find cozy home goods, festive decorations, and stylish clothing and accessories—not to mention beautifully decorated displays, friendly service, and plenty of gift ideas.

Even better, as Christmas approaches, these stores plan to capture the magic of the season with a few new changes that will celebrate and streamline the holiday shopping experience. Don’t want to miss a deal, event, or collaboration? These are the four Christmas shopping changes happening at Macy’s and JCPenney this month.

1. Macy’s is celebrating a 100-day countdown to Christmas.

Why celebrate Christmas for a single day when you can make it an all-season affair? On September 16, Macy’s began its 100-day countdown to Christmas—marking the occasion with specialized gift guides, as well as a nationwide Santa tour with an immersive winter wonderland featuring Santa’s Village and Workshop.

Macy’s is also operating two new holiday markets: The Macy’s Holiday Square Market, located at the flagship Herald Square store in Manhattan, running now through January 4; and the Holiday Square Market at Chicago’s State Street store, running from Nov. 26 through Dec. 24. The latter is a partnership with Bensidoun USA, which puts on authentic French open-air markets.

“Macy’s creates memories and has been part of our customers’ traditions for generations,” said Sharon Otterman, Macy’s chief marketing officer, in a press release. “We’re celebrating 100 days until Christmas because anticipation is part of the magic. Wonderful stories start here—we aim to deliver joy and create memories throughout the holiday season.”

2. JCPenney is teaming up with the popular concert iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

Looking for the perfect, party-ready look—or just a bit of everyday sparkle? JCPenney’s new line, a collaboration with the popular concert event iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, has all the glitz and glamour you could want for a fun night out with friends. Plus, shoppers can turn in receipts for a chance to win real Jingle Ball tickets, gift cards, and autographed merchandise.

The 29-item line features sequinned dresses and skirts, faux-fur coats, bedazzled jackets, and more—”the perfect collection for concert-goers, party guests, and season-long celebrations,” the company writes.

“Collaborating with iHeartRadio as the first ever retail partner to create a fashion collection as a new way to engage fans is so special—and just one of the ways we’re hoping to make sure the holiday experience can be memorable for all,” said Marisa Thalberg, EVP & Chief Customer & Marketing Officer at Catalyst Brands, in a press release.

3. JCPenney is getting an early start on Black Friday deals.

Black Friday has some of the best deals and steals of the season—and JCPenney is getting an early start to ensure you don’t miss your chance to save. Mark your calendars for November 8th, when the company will reportedly kick off its roster of daily new promotions. These will continue to run every Monday through Thursday until November 20.

Some customers will also enjoy special giveaways, including exclusive Snoopy Snow Globes and a Golden Tote gift with the purchase of $25 or more.

4. Macy’s is using robots to speed up deliveries.

Finally, a behind-the-scenes change at Macy’s could also help streamline your holiday experience. The Wall Street Journal reports that the company has opened a brand-new, 2.5 million-square-foot warehouse located in China Grove, North Carolina—and it features more automation than ever before.

At the $640 million facility, robots will now pick, sort, and move items including home goods, clothing, cosmetics, and more—ultimately improving efficiency and minimizing errors.