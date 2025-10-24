11 Best New Macy’s Clothing and Accessories Deals Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Sweaters, boots, cozy lounge sets, clogs, chunky scarves, leather purses—my wallet stands no chance against fall fashion. If you’ve been following along, you know I’m in the process of revamping my fall shoe collection and updating my accessories (think: purses and jewelry). Fortunately, Macy’s is the one-stop shop for everything on my fall fashion list. Below, I rounded up my must-haves from brands like Guess, Clarks, Pandora, Coach, Lands’ End, and Macy’s private label brand I.N.C., curated by designer Christian Siriano.

1. Guess Camden Shoulder Bag

I’ve been looking for a new everyday purse, and this season’s Camden Shoulder Bag ($128) from Guess checks all my boxes. The main compartment has ample room for my wallet, keys, gum, lipstick, sunglasses, a water bottle, and I might even be able to squeeze a book in there! The antique-looking bronze accents give it a dressy edge.

2. Clarks Westlynn Ayla Penny Loafers

I’ve been searching high and low for a pair of heeled loafers that fit my wide feet, and I can finally say mission accomplished! Clarks’ Westlynn Ayla Penny Loafers ($100) have cushioned insoles that literally feel like you’re walking on clouds and subtle lug soles for extra traction, which I need in New York.

3. Pandora Gold-Plated Heart Bracelet

This Gold-Plated Heart Bracelet ($200) from Pandora features a snake chain with a clasp closure. It comes in six sizes, ranging from 6.3 inches to nine inches.

4. I.N.C. Off-the-Shoulder Sweater

Meet my new date-night sweater! Hailing from Macy’s private clothing label, this Off-the-Shoulder Sweater ($75) is insanely soft and can be worn with jeans, skirts, trousers, and leather pants.

5. Lands’ End Blanket Scarf

‘Tis the season for cold-weather accessories, and this Lands’ End Blanket Scarf ($40) caught my eye. Choose from a variety of patterns, including multicolored checkers.

6. I.N.C. Faux-Leather Biker Jacket

Available in sizes XS–XXL, this Faux-Leather Biker Jacket ($120) is what fall fashion dreams are made of. It has a notched collar, storm flap, slant pockets, shoulder epaulets, and a self-tie waist belt. Choose from olive green, black, white, and burgundy.

7. Matching Chenille Sweater & Pant Set

This Matching Chenille Sweater & Pant Set ($100) exudes warmth and cozy fall vibes. Plus, it’s cute enough to wear outside of the house, too, with a pair of clogs or fuzzy boots. It comes in sizes XS–3X and five colors.

8. Coach Tabby Soft Suede Shoulder Bag

If you’re looking for a statement purse for fall, check out the Coach Tabby Soft Suede Shoulder Bag ($395), which can also be worn as a crossbody purse. It has both exterior and interior pockets, and the brand’s signature “C” hardware accent.

9. I.N.C. Double-Breasted Blazer

One of my favorite ways to dress up a pair of jeans, especially for the office, is with a dressy blazer, much like this I.N.C. Double-Breasted Blazer ($120). You can wear it open over a basic cami or closed with pants or a silk skirt.

10. Pointelle Scalloped-Edge Cardigan

Typically, I’m not a huge fan of pointelle fabric nor button-down cardigans, but this Pointelle Scalloped-Edge Cardigan ($50) totally changed my mind. It comes in white and gray, in sizes XXS-XL.

11. I.N.C. Contrast Panel Sweater Dress

I love sweater dresses because they basically feel like fancy pajamas. This Contrast Panel Sweater Dress ($135) hits mid-calf on most people, giving you plenty of fun options in the shoe department.