11 Best DSW Shoes I’m Buying for Fall Before They Sell Out

Hands down, autumn has the cutest shoes. From boots to clogs, and Mary Janes to loafers, there’s no shortage of stylish footwear—in various textures, silhouettes, and types of heels. My fall shoe collection was in dire need of a facelift, so I tapped DSW for help. Keep scrolling to see which pairs I’m adding to my closet this season, including picks from Clarks, Naturalizer, New Balance, Birkenstock, and Steve Madden.

1. Clarks Block-Heel Booties

As a city dweller, I look for shoe brands that prioritize comfort and support. Luckily for me, Clarks has the same goal in mind—and they do so without compromising style. I’m replacing my everyday boots with Clarks’ Ellanie Vibe Booties ($130), which have leather and suede uppers and padded insoles. They also come in both medium and wide sizes.

2. Anne Klein Loafers

Loafers have long been dubbed the “cool girl” shoe style of fall. This classic pair from Anne Klein ($95) is accented with metal hardware and a subtle block heel. Choose from black, white, or chocolate brown.

3. Naturalizer Mary Jane Flats

Arguably, the same could be said about Mary Janes. Their polished design deems them appropriate for dressier occasions, as they can be styled with trousers, jeans, dresses, skirts, and jumpsuits. Naturalizer’s Cosmic Mary Janes ($138) feature a square toe, leather uppers, adjustable top strap, and the brand’s signature Contour+ Comfort foam insoles. They come in nine colors and patterns.

4. New Balance 515 v3 Sneakers

Available in off-white and gray, these New Balance 515 v3 Sneakers ($80) are ideal for traveling and walking in big cities. “They’re so comfortable for walking and look cute with anything,” per reviewer.

Another shopper says they’re “extremely comfortable from the start, no need to break them in.”

5. Dolce Vita Tall Heeled Boots

For dresses and skirts, I’m eyeing these Dolce Vita Tall Heeled Boots, which are currently on sale for $170. They’re designed with a pointy toe, padded footbeds, and a side zipper for easy wear. Bonus perk: They’re also available as a wide-calf.

6. Birkenstock Papillio Clogs

I’m obsessed with my Birkenstock Boston clogs, so when I found out DSW was selling a platform version, I jumped at the chance to give them a test try. The Birkenstock Papillio clogs ($155) are just as comfy and come with a 1.5-inch platform heel, which I like for styling baggy, wide-leg jeans.

7. Dr. Martens Jorge II Clogs

I.C.Y.M.I.: Dr. Martens also sells clogs now. The brand’s Jorge II Clog ($140) has a padded suede footbed, one-inch platform heel, and an adjustable hook and loop slingback strap closure, as well as an adjustable top buckle. The clogs come in both beige leather and black suede in sizes five to 15.

But don’t make the same mistake I did and wear socks in the beginning to prevent rubbing and chaffing around the toes.

8. Mix No. 6 Kitten-Heel Booties

I am not to be trusted in heels. So I’m going to wear heeled boots, they’re going to be sturdy and short. Enter: The Mix No. 6 Kitten-Heel Booties ($60). They feel dressy enough for the office and hitting the town, but their modest 2.25-inch covered heel won’t have me tripping or spraining an ankle. (I wish I were joking.)

9. Birkenstock Boston Shearling Clogs

Fleece-line clogs are also having a moment right now, à la these Boston Shearling Clogs ($180) from Birkenstock. They feature a contoured footbed for a personalized fit.

10. Steve Madden Chelsea Boots

You can never go wrong with a pair of Chelsea Boots ($120), especially from Steve Madden. They’re designed with a round toe, chunky block heel, lug sole, and pull tabs for easy on-, off- maneuvering. Better yet, they’re available in both medium and wide sizes.

11. adidas Run ’70s 2.0 Sneakers

Despite their name, I’ll be wearing the adidas Run ’70s 2.0 Sneakers ($70) for walking around the Big Apple because their Cloudfoam comfort can’t be beat.

“I work retail, and they get me through a long day on my feet. I like that they have a bit more cushion in the heel than completely flat-flat shoes,” says one shopper.