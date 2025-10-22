The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you are still looking for great fall and winter clothing on a budget, head to Kohl’s. The store is having one of its best sales of the year on clothing for the whole family. The “lowest prices of the season” sale is going on through October 26 and features lots of customer favorites and new arrivals. Here are the 7 best new Kohl’s clothing deals hitting shelves this week.

1 Jeans Starting at $19.99

There is no better time to shop for denim at Kohl’s than now. The store is running a promo on so many styles, starting at $19.99. This pair of Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life® High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans is at its lowest price ever. “These jeans are perfect!” writes a shopper about the on-trend style.

2 The Perfect Long Sleeve Crewneck for Women

This Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life® Everyday Long Sleeve Crewneck Tee is also at its lowest price, $7.99. Choose from a bunch of colors and patterns, or order them all. “Can’t live without them,” writes a shopper. “I live in these shirts! I like that the shoulders are generous, and the arms are long enough.”

3 And, a Great Pocket-Tee for Men

Men also have options. This Men’s Sonoma Goods For Life® Heavyweight Long Sleeve T-Shirt is a favorite of shoppers in many color options for $14.99. “My son loves this shirt. It is very soft. It’s 100% Cotton, which for some reason has been difficult to find lately!” writes a shopper.

4 Nike Hoodies at the Lowest Price of the Season

The men’s Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodies have also been reduced to $48.75, their lowest price of the season. “Excellent quality and price for a Nike hoodie, thanks Kohls!” writes a shopper. “I love this hoodie, I hope they never switch it for another style! Every color is great, it is comfortable, the new hoodie sucks! Keep this one please!” adds another.

5 The “Most Comfy” Flannel Shirt

Stock up at Kohl’s if you plan on living in plaid flannels. This Women’s Croft & Barrow® The Extra Soft Plaid Flannel Shirt comes in a whopping 21 color options, each just $19.99. “I have this flannel shirt on as I type this review. It is very soft and I love the turquoise plaid. It’s very versatile in the color because it also has green, black and white in the plaid design. Fit is perfect,” writes a shopper. “Most comfy shirt I own and true to size! I love it!” adds another.

6 The Viral Leggings People Buy on Repeat

The viral Kohl’s leggings are also at a rock bottom price. Get the Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life® Leggings for $7.99 in multiple colors. “I really like these leggings. They are good thickness, keep their shape, length is good I like the thickness of the band around the waist. I have purchased similar, Sonoma leggings Have held up well,” writes a shopper.

7 And a Great Funnel Neck Sweater

Just in time for the drop in temperature, this Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life® Funnel Neck Sweater is on sale. “I bought this sweater in the red and blue stripe combo, I really love the color combo and the softness of the sweater,” writes a shopper.