Fall is officially here. If you are still doing your seasonal clothes shopping, don’t forget about Kohl’s. The department store has recently introduced many new arrivals, as well as new colors and restocked sizes in customer favorites for men, women, and children. The hottest new items are selling fast. Here are the 7 best new Kohl’s clothing finds hitting shelves this week.

1 An “Ugly Sweater Party” Dress You Can Wear Annually

You probably think it’s too early to buy “ugly sweater party” getup, but it’s not. This Women’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Round Neck Long Sleeve Slim Mini Dress is already selling out in some color and size combinations. The under $50 dress will come in handy year-after-year for every sweater party you get invited to.

2 A “Great Quality” 1/4 Zip Sweater

Kohl’s is running an epic promo on its popular Men’s FLX Commuter 1/4-Zip Sweater, available in a few fall colors for just $34.99. “Nice look and fit!” writes a shopper. Great quality, really nice look and fit! Twenty something son loves it!” Another adds: “Excellent sweater, light, you can dress up or down. Feels and looks expensive. Good quality.”

3 This $20 “Soft” Cable Knit Tunic

Another bargain for sweater season? This Juniors’ SO® Cable Tunic Sweater is available in many colors and patterns for just $19.99. “Fabric is very soft. I machine washed it in cold water in a mesh bag & laid it flat to dry. No pilling so far,” writes a shopper. “Loved the fit. Loved the green color,” adds another.

4 Super Chic Jeans Designed by Lauren Conrad

Kohl’s carries so many on-trend denim styles, including this pair of Women’s LC Lauren Conrad Super High Rise Wide Leg Denim Trousers in various washes, just $29.99 in size 0 to 18 and short, average, and long lengths. Shoppers rave about the style and share lots of photos in the reviews section. “Love these jeans! Fit beautifully! They are pretty long even in the regular sizes which I like,” writes one.

5 A Figure-Flattering Pintuck Dress

This figure-flattering Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life® Long Sleeve Pintuck Dress is a hit with customers of various body shapes and sizes, as it is available in a bunch of colors and sizes for $29.99. “Easy on the go dress,” writes a shopper. “Perfect fit and good quality,” adds another.

6 A “Soft and Comfortable” Sweatsuit

Men’s Tek Gear® Ultra Soft Fleece Hoodie and the matching joggers are another favorite of Kohl’s shoppers. The store recently got a shipment of new colors in and you can’t go wrong with the price, just $19.99 per piece. “Extremely soft and comfortable,” confirms a shopper.

7 Adorable Kids Sneakers

Kohl’s is a great place to buy kids’ shoes. This pair of Blowfish Malibu Valley-T Girls Slip-On Shoes Faux Leather Glitter Detail Sneakers is so on-trend and adorable. I can’t believe it is on sale for just $34.99.