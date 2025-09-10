7 Best New Kohl’s Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Kohl’s has been around forever and keeps customers coming back for more. Not only does the department store offer a great selection of items, ranging from clothes and Sephora beauty products to unique decor, but it also runs some of the best sales and promos, and yes, Kohl’s coupons. This week, many great new items exist at your local store and online. Here are the 7 best Kohl’s finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Glow-in-the-Dark Skeleton

You can never hang too many skeletons up for Halloween. This Celebrate Together™ Halloween 32-inch Skeleton Decor comes in a few color options, but the glow-in-the-dark is a no-brainer. It is super lightweight and easy to hang indoors and outside. Get it on sale for $24.99, $7 off the regular price.

2 This Ghost Planter with a Succulent

This spooky Celebrate Together™ Halloween Ghost Potted Succulent Table Decor is perfect for adding a little life into your Halloween decor. On sale for $6.39 from $7.99, it makes a great holiday-themed gift for anyone who loves plants.

3 A Candy Corn Pillow

My son’s favorite seasonal candy is candy corn, so I will throw this super cute Celebrate Together™ Halloween Oversized Candy Corn Decorative Pillow on his bed. Not only is it soft and fuzzy, but the bright color is fun. And, shoppers maintain it “does not disappoint. I also got a great buy for it with Kohl’s coupons and discounts.I would definitely recommend if you like candy corn colors and decorations.”

4 A Design-Your-Own Tumbler Kit

My daughter is still obsessed with Stanley and Owala water bottles, but I think this affordable alternative will be her favorite. Just My Style Personalize Your Own Tumbler with 20+ Water-Resistant Decals allows you to customize your own water bottle and comes with everything needed to do it: decals, stickers, beads, and more. I also think this makes a great gift for kids ranging from elementary age to tweens. And, it’s just $12.99, significantly less than designer water bottles.

5 This Adorable Disney Countdown to Christmas Calendar

My kids love all Advent calendars and anything that helps them count down until Christmas. If you are a Disney family, consider ordering Disney’s Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Sleigh Countdown Calendar Table Decor by St. Nicholas Square® before it sells out. The $59.99 calendar doubles as decor and can be used for years on end.

6 A Matching Jogger Suit

I am a sucker for a matching sweatsuit. I am ordering Women’s Tek Gear® French Terry Joggers & Top Matching Set in so many colors. The joggers and sweatshirt are super comfortable and look like clothes instead of pajamas because they match.

7 And, This Saie Blush Trio Set

Kohl’s carries Sephora, which makes my life with a tween so much easier. This Saie Mini Dew Blush Trio Gift Set is on her wish list. For just $30, it comes with three minis of the award-winning, ultra-blendable Dew Blush in shades Baby, Sweetie, and Spicy.