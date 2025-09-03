 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

7 Best New Kohl’s Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Kohl’s just dropped festive new fall home arrivals shoppers are loving this week.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 3, 2025
Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 3, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Labor Day has come and gone, and September is finally here. All my favorite stores, including Kohl’s, are receiving new shipments of fall merchandise. I recently shopped at my local store and scoured the website for the most exciting new arrivals, ranging from Halloween and fall decorations to digital frames. Here are the 7 best new Kohl’s home finds hitting shelves this week.

1
A Macrame Ghost Decoration

macrame ghost
Kohl’s

How unique is this Celebrate Together™ Halloween Macrame Ghost Wall Decor? On sale for $15.99 from $19.99, it offers a boho, but spooky vibe, to your home. “Spooky Macrame Ghost,” writes a shopper. “Love this macrame ghost. Reminds me of the ones my grandmother used to make. Exactly as pictured.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2
A Glass Pumpkin That Lights Up

glass pumpkin Kohl's
Kohl’s

Kohl’s has lots of cool pumpkin decorations, including the Celebrate Together™ Fall LED Clear Glass Pumpkin Table Decor, originally $29.99 but marked down to $23.99. The warm and whimsical light-up pumpkin brings a soft glow to any space.

3
A Pretty Pumpkin Wreath

wreath Kohl's
Kohl’s

You should have wreaths for every season, including fall. The Celebrate Together™ Fall Floral Pumpkin Artificial Wreath is $10 off, $39.99 from $49.99, and features vibrant floral accents and charming pumpkins. “Fall is among us,” writes a shopper. “Love the way this looks. The picture doesn’t do it justice. Absolutely beautiful.”

4
Embroidered Pumpkin Throw Pillows

throw pillow Kohl's
Kohl’s

If you are on the hunt for a fall-themed throw pillow to infuse a little of the new season into your space, order this Celebrate Together™ Fall Carved Pumpkin Decorative Throw Pillow, on sale for $31.99 from $39.99. The machine-embroidered pumpkins make it look more expensive than it actually is.

5
Football Pillows

football pillows Kohl's
Kohl’s

Football season is here. If you spend your fall watching the seasonal sport, this Celebrate Together™ Fall Football Decorative Pillows set will get every game kicked off in comfort. Get both the football-shaped and field-shaped pillows for $39.99, on sale from $49.99.

6
Aura Digital Frames

aura frame Kohl's
Kohl’s

Kohl’s just got in Aura Frames Mason by Aura – WiFi Digital Photo Frame. I have several Aura frames scattered around my house and I am obsessed. The Mason is $199.99 and one of the most popular models. Use the Aura app to upload photos and they display on all the frames. You can easily share photos with friends and family who have the frames as well.

RELATED: 7 Hobby Lobby Items So Perfect Shoppers “Keep Going Back for More”.

7
And, a Fall Table Centerpiece

centerpiece Kohl's
Kohl’s

If you are looking for a festive table topper, order this Celebrate Together™ Fall Pumpkin & Berries Artificial Arrangement Table Decor, on sale for $39.99 from $49.99. It features an assortment of pumpkins and berries and is very lifelike.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • A road surrounded on all sides by tress in fall foliage colors
    A road surrounded on all sides by tress in fall foliage colors
    Daily Living

    6 Regions Where Fall Foliage Will Peak This Month

    Start planning your leaf-peeping road trip now.

  • Kohl's Is Closing 27 "Underperforming" Locations—Is Yours on the List?
    Kohl's Is Closing 27 "Underperforming" Locations—Is Yours on the List?
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Kohl's Home Finds Hitting Shelves

    They just dropped festive new fall home arrivals.

  • 7 Best New Netflix Movies This September
    7 Best New Netflix Movies This September
    Entertainment

    7 Best New Netflix Movies This September

    From a cozy mystery to a twisty documentary.

  • Nordstrom Rack sign
    Nordstrom Rack sign
    Daily Living

    7 Best Nordstrom Rack Items Hitting Shelves

    Get these items for less.

  • Bath & Body Works items from the Evil Queen collection
    Bath & Body Works items from the Evil Queen collection
    Daily Living

    2 New Bath & Body Works Scents Out Today

    Shoppers say the fragrances "smell heavenly."

  • The Home Depot store in Oceanside, California, USA. Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer and construction service in the USA.
    The Home Depot store in Oceanside, California, USA. Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer and construction service in the USA.
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Home Depot Kitchen Finds

    Shoppers are rushing to grab them now.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family