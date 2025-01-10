Kohl's Is Closing 27 "Underperforming" Locations—Is Yours on the List?

Kohl’s is undergoing some infrastructural changes in 2025. In addition to getting a new CEO, the company is shrinking its retail footprint. By April 2025, Kohl’s will have cut 27 “underperforming” locations from its 1,150-store roster, the company announced in a Jan. 9 press release. On top of that, Kohl’s will shut down a distribution center in California in May, citing the space’s lease expiration as a reason for the closure. The news comes amid what has been a rather disappointing year in sales for the retail chain. Keep reading to learn more about store changes and whether your Kohl’s is on the axing list.

The closures come after a slump in third-quarter fiscal earnings.

In late Nov. 2024 press release, Kohl’s CEO Tom Kingsbury said the company’s third-quarter fiscal earnings “did not meet our expectations” and “sales remained soft.” The financial report revealed a significant decline in net sales and comparable (same-store) sales by 8.8 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively. At the time, net income for 2024 was about 53 percent lower than what it was in 2023.

“We must execute at a higher level and ensure we are putting the customer first in everything we do," Kingsbury said in the release.

The report left Kingsbury and company executives “not satisfied” going into 2025, and now they’re taking action.

Kohl’s CEO will step down next week.

Kohl’s is “taking aggressive action” to course correct in 2025. That will start with the changing of the CEO guards; Kingsbury will step down from office on Jan. 15 (four months earlier than expected) and be replaced by Ashley Buchanan, whose portfolio includes The Michaels Companies, Sam’s Club, and Walmart.

A total of 27 Kohl’s locations are closing in 15 states.

The retail chain will be shuttering 27 locations around the country. California will be hit the hardest, with a total of 10 store closures. “While Kohl’s continues to believe in the health and strength of its profitable store base, these specific locations were underperforming stores,” the company said in a press release.

All closures are expected to occur by April 2025. Affected store employees have been given the option of a competitive severance package or the opportunity to apply for jobs at other Kohl’s locations.

"We always take these decisions very seriously," said Kingsbury. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

See if your neighborhood Kohl’s has been impacted via the full list:

Alabama

21000 Town Center Ave. in Spanish Fort

Arkansas

13909 Chenal Pkwy. in Little Rock West

California

5505 Balboa Ave. in Balboa, San Diego

134 N El Camino Real in Encinitas

43782 Christy St. in Fremont

350 Showers Dr. in Mountain View

1116 1st St. in Napa

4525 Rosewood Dr. in Pleasanton

1896 Arden Way in Point West, Sacramento

5010 Northgate Dr. in San Rafael

205 Madonna Rd. in San Luis Obispo

8739 S Sepulveda Blvd. in Westchester

Colorado

6584 S Parker Rd. in Arapahoe Crossing, Aurora

Georgia

2050 W Liddell Rd. in Duluth

Idaho

400 N Milwaukee St. in Boise

Illinois

11860 S Route 59 in Plainfield

3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd. in Spring Hill, West Dundee

Massachusetts

Stoughton - 501 Technology Center Dr. in Stoughton

New Jersey

72 Princeton Hightstown Rd. in East Windsor

Ohio

4150 Hunt Rd. in Blue Ash

100 Cincinnati Mills Dr. in Forest Park, Cinicinnati

Oregon

10010 NE Halsey St. in Portland Gateway

Pennsylvania

351 W Schuylkill Rd. in Pottstown

Texas

18224 Preston Rd. in North Dallas

Utah

13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT in Riverton

Virginia