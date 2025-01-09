Nordstrom Is Closing More Stores Despite $6B Deal to Go Private

Nordstrom is entering a new era. The luxury department store announced major plans to go private following an approved $6 billion agreement with El Puerto de Liverpool, which has been an investor in the company since 2022. Once the ink is dry, the Nordstrom family will own 50.1 percent of the company, giving it the upper hand in decision-making changes—including those affecting Nordstrom Rack. First order of business? Shutting down multiple store locations by next month. Keep reading to see if your neighborhood Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack will be impacted.

Two Nordstroms are closing their doors in Massachusetts. Shutterstock In Massachusetts, both the Northshore Mall, located in Peabody, and South Shore Plaza, located in Braintree, will cut ties with Nordstrom in 2025. The Nordstrom located within the Northshore Mall will cease operations on Jan. 31, while the South Shore Plaza location will close indefinitely on March 9, reports WBZ-TV . “Decisions like this are never easy and we understand the impact they have on our team members,” a Nordstrom spokesperson told the news outlet. "We're committed to taking care of our employees through this transition, which includes supporting those that are interested in finding another role within Nordstrom." Dick’s Sporting Goods will be taking over both retail locations following their lease expiration.

A Nordstrom Rack recently closed on Staten Island. iStock The Nordstrom Rack at Empire Outlets in the St. George neighborhood of Staten Island, New York, didn’t live to see the new year. The storefront closed on Dec. 4, 2024, two years after the mall filed for foreclosure. Nordstrom confirmed the news in an email to SILive.com, citing the space’s lease expiration. The company also said it doesn’t have plans to close any additional Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack locations in the New York City area. “Our other Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in the area will remain open. This includes our flagship New York City store, our men’s store, two Manhattan Rack locations, and two Manhattan locals. Customers can continue to take advantage of our suite of services at any of these locations,” reads the statement. RELATED: Big Lots Closes Deal to Keep Hundreds of Stores Open—What You Need to Know.

Two Nordstrom Rack locations in upstate New York will close in February. Shutterstock Two more Nordstrom Racks in upstate New York will face store closures next month. Both locations are in mall centers and have leases that are set to expire on Feb. 1. Their addresses are: Destiny USA Mall in Syracuse, New York

in Syracuse, New York Colonie Center in Albany, New York

Despite numerous store closures, Nordstrom is still expanding. Shutterstock Nordstrom may be closing many of its locations, but its portfolio is also expanding. Since Sept. 2024, the company has unveiled plans to open nine new Nordstrom Rack locations across the country: Nashua, New Hampshire

Lubbock, Texas

Lakeland, Florida

Meridian, Idaho

Melbourne, Florida

Sarasota, Florida

Prosper, Texas

Hyannis, Massachusetts

Additional details, including addresses and official dates for the stores' grand openings, can be found online

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story mistakenly reported that a Nordstrom Rack in Philadelphia was closing; the store previously closed in 2002. Best Life regrets the error.