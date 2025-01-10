These Are All the Macy's Locations Closing in 2025

Across the board, department stores are doing what they can to stay afloat. Nordstrom is closing locations, JCPenney is merging with other formerly bankrupt mall stores, and Lord & Taylor is strategizing a digital comeback. In the case of Macy's, the retailer announced in December that it would close 66 underperforming stores in early 2025 after third-quarter sales were down 2.4 percent from the previous year. Now, the company has released the locations on the chopping block—is yours on the list?

RELATED: JCPenney Is Making a Comeback—Here's What Shoppers Can Expect This Year.

Macy's will ultimately close 150 stores by the end of 2026.

In early 2024, Macy's publicized its strategic plan, "A Bold New Chapter." It involves closing approximately 150 "underproductive" Macy's stores by the end of 2026. Originally, the plan was for 50 of these locations to shut their doors by Jan. 2025, but in Dec. 2024, the company brought that number up to 66.

"At the start of the closure strategy said we had locations that were less profitable and less productive, and we wanted to monetize them as soon as possible," explained Macy's chairman and CEO Tony Spring in a third-quarter earnings call last month. "So, the fact that we are closing more stores this year is a reflection of the fact that our assets have value and that even in this less stable market, we are transacting."

RELATED: Nordstrom Is Closing More Stores Despite $6B Deal to Go Private.

These are all 66 locations closing in 2025:

On Jan. 9, 2025, Macy's officially released the list of the 66 stores set to close this year. They are as follows. Those with an asteriks are expected to commence going-out-of-business sales in the first quarter of 2025.

Arizona

Mesa: Superstition Springs Center

California

Chula Vista: Otay Ranch Town Center

Citrus Heights: Sunrise Mall

Citrus Heights: Sunrise Mall Corte Madera: Village at Corte Madera

Newark: NewPark Mall

Los Angeles: Downtown Plaza

San Diego: Mission Valley Home (closed during fiscal year 2024)

San Mateo: Hillsdale Furniture (closed during fiscal year 2024)

Walnut Creek: Broadway Plaza

Westminster: Westminster Mall

Colorado

Denver: Northfield Stapleton

Southglenn: Streets at Southglenn Furniture (closed during fiscal year 2024)

Florida

Altamonte Springs: Altamonte Furniture

Boca Raton: Boca Raton Furniture (closed during fiscal year 2024)

Boynton Beach: Boynton Beach Mall

Ft. Lauderdale: Ft. Lauderdale Furniture

Miami: South Dade Furniture (closed during fiscal year 2024)

Miami: South Dade Furniture (closed during fiscal year 2024) Pembroke Pines: Pembroke Furniture

Sarasota: Southgate

Tampa: West Shore Plaza

Georgia

Duluth: Gwinnett Furniture *

Duluth: Gwinett Place

Johns Creek: Johns Creek Town Center

Idaho

Coeur d'Alene: Silver Lake Mall

Illinois

Springfield: White Oaks Mall

Louisiana

Lafayette: Acadiana Mall

Maryland

Bel Air: Harford Mall

Baltimore: Security Square

Massachusetts

Kingston: Independence Mall

Michigan

Flint: Genesee Valley Center

Sterling Heights: Lakeside Mall

Sterling Heights: Lakeside Mall Traverse City: Grand Traverse Mall

Troy: Oakland Mall

Minnesota

Burnsville: Burnsville Center

Maplewood: Maplewood Mall

Missouri

Kansas City: Metro North Mall

St. Louis: South County Center

New Jersey

West Orange: Essex Green Shopping Center

New York

Bronx: Fordham Place *

Brooklyn

Brooklyn: Sheepshead Bay *

Massapequa: Sunrise Mall

Melville: Melville Mall *

New Hyde Park: Lake Success *

Queens: Queens Place

Rochester: Mall at Greece Ridge

Staten Island: Staten Island Furniture *

Ohio

Beavertown: Fairfield Commons

Toledo: Franklin Park

Oregon

Hillsboro: The Streets of Tanasbourne

Salem: Salem Center

Pennsylvania

Altoona: Logan Valley Mall

Exton: Exton Square

Philadelphia: Center City

Wilkes Barre: Wyoming Valley Mall

Tennessee

Memphis: Oak Court

Texas

Dallas: Southlake Town Square

Flower Mound: Highlands of Flower Mound

Fort Worth: West Bend

Houston: Almeda Mall

Plano: The Shops at Willow Bend

Fairview: Village at Fairview

Virginia

Colonial Heights: Southpark Mall

Washington

Puyallup: South Hill Mall

Redmond: Redmond Furniture *

Siverdale: Kitsap Mall

But Macy's will also open new some new stores.

It's not all bad news for Macy's, though. It's Bold New Chapter strategy includes additional investments in what it's calling 350 go-forward locations, as well as in new small-format stores.

Additionally, Macy's plans to "accelerate luxury growth" in its other brands. This includes opening 15 new Bloomingdale’s stores and at least 30 new Bluemercury stores by the end of 2026.