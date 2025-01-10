These Are All the Macy's Locations Closing in 2025

Across the board, department stores are doing what they can to stay afloat. Nordstrom is closing locations, JCPenney is merging with other formerly bankrupt mall stores, and Lord & Taylor is strategizing a digital comeback. In the case of Macy's, the retailer announced in December that it would close 66 underperforming stores in early 2025 after third-quarter sales were down 2.4 percent from the previous year. Now, the company has released the locations on the chopping block—is yours on the list?
Macy's will ultimately close 150 stores by the end of 2026.
In early 2024, Macy's publicized its strategic plan, "A Bold New Chapter." It involves closing approximately 150 "underproductive" Macy's stores by the end of 2026. Originally, the plan was for 50 of these locations to shut their doors by Jan. 2025, but in Dec. 2024, the company brought that number up to 66.
"At the start of the closure strategy said we had locations that were less profitable and less productive, and we wanted to monetize them as soon as possible," explained Macy's chairman and CEO Tony Spring in a third-quarter earnings call last month. "So, the fact that we are closing more stores this year is a reflection of the fact that our assets have value and that even in this less stable market, we are transacting."
These are all 66 locations closing in 2025:
On Jan. 9, 2025, Macy's officially released the list of the 66 stores set to close this year. They are as follows. Those with an asteriks are expected to commence going-out-of-business sales in the first quarter of 2025.
Arizona
- Mesa: Superstition Springs Center
California
- Chula Vista: Otay Ranch Town Center
- Citrus Heights: Sunrise Mall
- Corte Madera: Village at Corte Madera
- Newark: NewPark Mall
- Los Angeles: Downtown Plaza
- San Diego: Mission Valley Home (closed during fiscal year 2024)
- San Mateo: Hillsdale Furniture (closed during fiscal year 2024)
- Walnut Creek: Broadway Plaza
- Westminster: Westminster Mall
Colorado
- Denver: Northfield Stapleton
- Southglenn: Streets at Southglenn Furniture (closed during fiscal year 2024)
Florida
- Altamonte Springs: Altamonte Furniture
- Boca Raton: Boca Raton Furniture (closed during fiscal year 2024)
- Boynton Beach: Boynton Beach Mall
- Ft. Lauderdale: Ft. Lauderdale Furniture
- Miami: South Dade Furniture (closed during fiscal year 2024)
- Pembroke Pines: Pembroke Furniture
- Sarasota: Southgate
- Tampa: West Shore Plaza
Georgia
- Duluth: Gwinnett Furniture *
- Duluth: Gwinett Place
- Johns Creek: Johns Creek Town Center
Idaho
- Coeur d'Alene: Silver Lake Mall
Illinois
- Springfield: White Oaks Mall
Louisiana
- Lafayette: Acadiana Mall
Maryland
- Bel Air: Harford Mall
- Baltimore: Security Square
Massachusetts
- Kingston: Independence Mall
Michigan
- Flint: Genesee Valley Center
- Sterling Heights: Lakeside Mall
- Traverse City: Grand Traverse Mall
- Troy: Oakland Mall
Minnesota
- Burnsville: Burnsville Center
- Maplewood: Maplewood Mall
Missouri
- Kansas City: Metro North Mall
- St. Louis: South County Center
New Jersey
West Orange: Essex Green Shopping Center
New York
- Bronx: Fordham Place *
- Brooklyn
- Brooklyn: Sheepshead Bay *
- Massapequa: Sunrise Mall
- Melville: Melville Mall *
- New Hyde Park: Lake Success *
- Queens: Queens Place
- Rochester: Mall at Greece Ridge
- Staten Island: Staten Island Furniture *
Ohio
- Beavertown: Fairfield Commons
- Toledo: Franklin Park
Oregon
- Hillsboro: The Streets of Tanasbourne
- Salem: Salem Center
Pennsylvania
- Altoona: Logan Valley Mall
- Exton: Exton Square
- Philadelphia: Center City
- Wilkes Barre: Wyoming Valley Mall
Tennessee
- Memphis: Oak Court
Texas
- Dallas: Southlake Town Square
- Flower Mound: Highlands of Flower Mound
- Fort Worth: West Bend
- Houston: Almeda Mall
- Plano: The Shops at Willow Bend
- Fairview: Village at Fairview
Virginia
- Colonial Heights: Southpark Mall
Washington
- Puyallup: South Hill Mall
- Redmond: Redmond Furniture *
- Siverdale: Kitsap Mall
But Macy's will also open new some new stores.
It's not all bad news for Macy's, though. It's Bold New Chapter strategy includes additional investments in what it's calling 350 go-forward locations, as well as in new small-format stores.
Additionally, Macy's plans to "accelerate luxury growth" in its other brands. This includes opening 15 new Bloomingdale’s stores and at least 30 new Bluemercury stores by the end of 2026.