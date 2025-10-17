The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Shopping for gifts? Visit Kohl’s or the Kohl’s website. There are so many amazing gift ideas for everyone on your list, ranging from cozy blankets and sweet-smelling candles to costmetic filled Advent calendars. here are the 7 best new Kohl’s gift finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Cozy Throw

This Koolaburra by UGG Wiona Melange Sherpa Throw comes in several color options. It is currently on sale for $24.99, but shoppers maintain it is worth every cent in comfort. “Excellent quality and outstanding price. The color I selected is what I wanted, and it goes great with my other decor. Just in time for the cooling weather on the way. Thanks for an exceptional product,” writes one.

RELATED: 7 Best New Kohl’s Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 A Merry Merry Basket with Festive Tea Towels

I love this Merry Merry Basket with 3 Tea Towels set for a hostess gift. The festive basket comes with three cheery tea towels that will spread cheer in an entertainer’s kitchen.

3 A Set of 12 Sugar Body Scrubs

Bath gifts are a no-brainer for the person who needs a little pampering. This MAISON DE BASE 12-pk. Sugar Body Scrubs Holiday Set comes with 12 mini jars of body scrub, and is perfect for counting down the days until Christmas.

4 A Sweater Weather Candle Set

Shoppers love this Yankee Candle® 3-pc. Sweater Weather Mini Candle Set that comes with three candles for $7.99. “Smells delicious,” one says. “They were a little smaller than I thought but they smell so good it doesn’t even matter they are definitely worth it.”

5 Nintendo Coasters

Shopping for a former Nintendo Entertainment System fan? This Nintendo NES Cartridge Drink Coasters set is a nostalgia-sparking gift for $10. “Cute and nostalgic,” writes a shopper. “Perfect for our game room!” Another says: “I bought this for my son who plays video games and he loved it!! Great Christmas gift!!”

6 A Laneige Gift Set

My daughter and her friends would go wild over this LANEIGE Midnight Minis Lip Glowy Balm and Lip Sleeping Mask Gift Set, $21. It comes with sleeping masks, lip balms, moisturizers, and toners. “Love!!! Best gift!!! I love that caramel is becoming popular! It’s one of my long time all time favs!!! I also normally hate eggnog but I liked this one!!! Laneige lippies last for quite a while and are sooo good! I wish the mini masks were bigger but I’m loving this perfect set!” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best New Kohl’s Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 And, a Sephora Advent Calendar

I love gifting Advent calendars, as they treat the recipient to a gift every day leading up to Christmas. The SEPHORA COLLECTION Premium Makeup & Skincare Advent Calendar Gift Set, $95, is perfect for the skincare and cosmetics lover. “I bought this for my granddaughter last year and she loved it. This will be a yearly purchase,” writes a shopper.