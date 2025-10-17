7 Best New Kohl’s Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
These 7 new Kohl’s gift finds are perfect for everyone on your holiday list.
Shopping for gifts? Visit Kohl’s or the Kohl’s website. There are so many amazing gift ideas for everyone on your list, ranging from cozy blankets and sweet-smelling candles to costmetic filled Advent calendars. here are the 7 best new Kohl’s gift finds hitting shelves this week.
1
A Cozy Throw
This Koolaburra by UGG Wiona Melange Sherpa Throw comes in several color options. It is currently on sale for $24.99, but shoppers maintain it is worth every cent in comfort. “Excellent quality and outstanding price. The color I selected is what I wanted, and it goes great with my other decor. Just in time for the cooling weather on the way. Thanks for an exceptional product,” writes one.
2
A Merry Merry Basket with Festive Tea Towels
I love this Merry Merry Basket with 3 Tea Towels set for a hostess gift. The festive basket comes with three cheery tea towels that will spread cheer in an entertainer’s kitchen.
3
A Set of 12 Sugar Body Scrubs
Bath gifts are a no-brainer for the person who needs a little pampering. This MAISON DE BASE 12-pk. Sugar Body Scrubs Holiday Set comes with 12 mini jars of body scrub, and is perfect for counting down the days until Christmas.
4
A Sweater Weather Candle Set
Shoppers love this Yankee Candle® 3-pc. Sweater Weather Mini Candle Set that comes with three candles for $7.99. “Smells delicious,” one says. “They were a little smaller than I thought but they smell so good it doesn’t even matter they are definitely worth it.”
5
Nintendo Coasters
Shopping for a former Nintendo Entertainment System fan? This Nintendo NES Cartridge Drink Coasters set is a nostalgia-sparking gift for $10. “Cute and nostalgic,” writes a shopper. “Perfect for our game room!” Another says: “I bought this for my son who plays video games and he loved it!! Great Christmas gift!!”
6
A Laneige Gift Set
My daughter and her friends would go wild over this LANEIGE Midnight Minis Lip Glowy Balm and Lip Sleeping Mask Gift Set, $21. It comes with sleeping masks, lip balms, moisturizers, and toners. “Love!!! Best gift!!! I love that caramel is becoming popular! It’s one of my long time all time favs!!! I also normally hate eggnog but I liked this one!!! Laneige lippies last for quite a while and are sooo good! I wish the mini masks were bigger but I’m loving this perfect set!” writes a shopper.
7
And, a Sephora Advent Calendar
I love gifting Advent calendars, as they treat the recipient to a gift every day leading up to Christmas. The SEPHORA COLLECTION Premium Makeup & Skincare Advent Calendar Gift Set, $95, is perfect for the skincare and cosmetics lover. “I bought this for my granddaughter last year and she loved it. This will be a yearly purchase,” writes a shopper.