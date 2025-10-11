The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whenever the temperature cools, I enter nesting mode and embark on a mission to organize my whole house. Any organizer will tell you that to really get organized, you need to invest in storage essentials. I went to Kohl’s this week and found so many amazing options, ranging from over-the-door shelving to bins and baskets in every size. And, most of them are on sale. Here are 7 best new Kohl’s storage finds rolling out in stores this week.

1 A Set of Clear Plastic Bins

You can never have enough clear plastic storage bins. This Belle Maison 3-pc. Clear Plastic Organizer Bin Set, on sale for $11.99 with the code YOUGET20, can be used to organize everything from bedrooms to kitchens. “Great for organizing. I used these to sort items in my bathroom cabinet. They’re perfect because I can still see what’s in them while not having everything cluttering up the shelf,” writes a shopper.

2 A Mop and Broom Holder

I had professional organizers at my house, and they swear by wall-mounted holders for all your cleaning supplies, like this Mop and Broom Holder with 5 Slots, $14.99. “This item is very handy. Not only does it have a place holder for your handles, but it has hooks to hang items as well. It seems small, but having the hooks gives you extra placement,” says a shopper.

3 A Hanging Organizer for Accessories

If you aren’t sure where to stash accessories like scarves, hats, and belts, order The Big One® Hanging Accessory Shelves, $15.99 with the above code. “Definitely worth the price for organizing,” writes a recent shopper. “Cute little organizer for the closet. Larger pockets fit 3 Men’s XL sweatshirts on each shelf- so pretty good size. Smaller pockets are kinda small. But good for folded up tshirts or even pajamas. Inexpensive but useful.”

4 This Makeup and Jewelry Storage Set

My daughter’s vanity is a mess. This Sorbus Makeup and Jewelry Storage set is perfect for keeping makeup, cosmetics, jewelry, and other trinkets organized and sorted. It’s on sale for $28 with the code. “I am very pleased with this storage unit. It holds so much. I put my daily make up and skin care products in it for easy access. I even have room for my earings too. I am very pleased with the unit and bought my daughter one for her birthday to contant all of her make up in the bathroom too!” writes a shopper.

5 On Over-the-Door Organizer That Adds Shelf Space

No closet space, no problem. This Sonoma Goods For Life® Over-the-Door 4-Shelf Closet Organizer hangs on the door and adds shelving wherever you are, $23.99 with the code. “Great over the door storage. I liked the depth of the pockets,” writes a shopper. “Great space saver. Fits several items,” adds another.

6 An Organizer for All Your Nails and Screws

If you are struggling to find the right sizes of screws, bolts, and nails, it might be time to invest in an organizer. This Stalwart 39-Drawer Small Part Organizer is perfect for all your little hardware items. It’s on sale for $34.39 with the code. People also use it to organize arts and crafts supplies. “I decided to try this out since I had so many containers of nuts, bolts, screws and so on. This organizer is just perfect! So many bins to put stuff in. I actually ran out of things to store in here before I ran out of bins. Makes my life a bit easier instead of looking though so many containers. Its all in one place. I decided to hang it on the wall and it is very simple to do,” writes a shopper.

7 And, a 3-Tier Stackable Tower on Wheels

This Mind Reader 3-Tier Stackable Storage Containers set is genius, because it has wheels! Get it for $39.99 with the code. “I love mine it fits anywhere and holds so much no matter what you use it for. This product makes the organization so much easier. I highly recommend this product to everyone!!” writes a shopper.