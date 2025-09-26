7 Best New JCPenney Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Reliably selected year after year as one of America’s favorite department stores by USA Today, JCPenney is known for offering unbeatable deals on quality apparel, accessories, home goods, and more. And while there’s no wrong time to shop at JCPenney—their everyday low prices are a key feature of their success—plenty of new goods are on super-sale this week, making right now the perfect moment to stock up on the things you need. Ready for the biggest can’t-miss promotions? These are the seven best new home finds hitting shelves at the retailer this week.

1 Casual Comfort Boho Pattern Deep Pocket Sheet Set: From $25

There are few things more aggravating than sleeping on bed sheets that won’t stay put. The solution is deep-pocket sheets, ideally in an attractive style that merges form and function. These geometric boho sheets that just hit the shelves at JCPenney certainly fit the bill, and thanks to a generous discount code, you won’t overspend.

2 Martha Stewart Lockton 10-Piece Cookware Set: $328

Martha Stewart is the queen of all things kitchen—making her line of cookware an obvious choice. This 10-piece set of aluminum pots and pans features a stylish cream enamel finish and gold-toned steel handles. You’ll be proud to welcome guests into your kitchen—however messy mid-recipe—just to show them off.

3 Linden Street Textured Bath Towel: From $7

Stylish bath accessories can cost a mint, but they don’t have to; this retailer proves. Available in three timeless colors—light indigo, silver beige, and abyss green—these textured towels are as practical as they are pretty: machine washable, anti-microbial, and odor resistant.

4 Peri Home Rene Ruffle Duvet Set: From $64

Looking for a bedding set fit for a princess—minus the royal markup? This 100 percent cotton three-piece duvet set includes a lightweight duvet cover and two pillow shams for 60 percent off. Customers love its romantic embellishments, plush feel, and inviting style.

5 Loloi Loran Indoor Rectangular Accent Rug: $24

Sometimes the smallest decor touches can make the biggest impact. Case in point: This simple scalloped accent rug, measuring just 20 by 39 inches. Made with wool and cotton, and decidedly soft to the touch, you can choose between four ready-for-anywhere shades: ivory, beige, gray, and navy.

6 Martha Stewart Lockton 16-Piece Knife Block Set: $144

Already added Martha’s cookware set to your cart? Don’t forget to include the cutlery. This 16-piece stainless steel knife block set is the perfect addition to your kitchen lineup, featuring a chef knife, bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, pairing knife, and set of eight steak knives. It also includes kitchen shears, a sharpening rod, and, of course, a high-quality wooden block to house the full kit.

7 Laura Ashley Bramble Floral Duvet Cover Set: From $120

Attractive floral bedding is a Laura Ashley staple—and you don’t need to spend big to get the look at JCPenney. This particular duvet cover set features blossoms and berries in deep green and blue hues, a perfect way to refresh your room for fall. King and queen sizes come in seven-piece sets that include a duvet cover, two standard shams, two European shams, and two decorative pillows—everything you need for a one-and-done transformation.