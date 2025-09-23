The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When I want to refresh my house with new decor, Target is always one of my first stops. Over the past few years, the store has done a great job manufacturing home goods, including furniture, lamps, bedding, candles, art, accessories, and seasonal decor. Some of them are so amazing, I have to remind myself that I’m not at Pottery Barn or Ballard Designs. This week, there are many great new arrivals in the home department, including a few of my seasonal favorites. Here are the 7 best new Target decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Faux Leather Mail Organizer to Hang

I have been searching for a mail organizer that doesn’t look ugly. Target just got a new shipment of its popular Entryway Organizer Faux Leather and Gold from the Threshold collection. The wall-mounted mail holder with hooks is perfect for hanging in your entryway, and it holds not just mail, but has hooks for keys, dog leashes, and other random items. Get it for $25. “I love this faux leather pouch!!! Hung in my entry for my mail. Gets rid of clutter that normally ended up on my dining table. And fits my homes style perfectly!” writes a shopper. “Bought this last year, if you can get your hands on it – I highly recommend. It matches all sorts of decor & holds all of our keys & unopened mail!” adds another.

RELATED: 4 Target Changes Happening Now, and How They’ll Affect Shoppers.

2 This Mad Men-Esque Touch Lamp

Target is my sneaky source for expensive-looking light fixtures for less. This Threshold Touch Sensor Table Lamp, $40, offers Mad Men retro vibes. It features a round bowl-shaped shade with a cylindrical base and has a one-way light setting with a touch-activated sensor for easy on and off.

3 My Favorite $5 Glass Pumpkin Jar Candles

I stock up on these Threshold Lidded Glass Pumpkin Jar Candles every fall. The small size is just $5 and regularly goes on sale. They smell like fall should: Pumpkiny spice and everything nice. These make great little gifts to bring over to friends’ houses.

4 Cozy Plush Fall Throws Lined in Shearling

Shoppers are obsessing over these Threshold Printed Plush Throws with Faux Shearling Reverse, available in several on-trend patterns for $15 a pop. “Love the colors and soft plush feeling of this throw blanket,” writes one shopper. “This blanket is so warm and versatile! It’s fluffy and soft and great to curl up on the sofa or for taking a nap. It’s pretty and can lay across the chair or stores for a chilly day. It’s made well and washes and dries well. The colors make it go with a range of aesthetics. I highly recommend it for yourself and it would make a great gift!” adds another.

5 Sophisticated Snake Candle Holders

I bought these Threshold Vertical Halloween Snake Candle Holders last year, and they have been in my living room ever since. Target just got them back in stock, $12 each. I recommend using bleeding taper candles in them. “Love the classy look of these! So fun paired with the bleeding candles,” agrees a shopper. “This candle holder is super fun, and it will go with lots of different Halloween decorations. It is good solid material and it will hold up very well. I like how twisty it is and I like how tall it is,” writes another.

6 A Luxe Velvet Quilt

I get a lot of bedding at Target, as they really do a great job sourcing expensive-looking and feeling items for less. This stunning Threshold Ruched Velvet Quilt comes in stunning olive green, regal red, and blue tones. It’s one of those quilts that will transform your space into a cozy fall and winter haven.

RELATED: 2 Major Target Sales Are Just Weeks Away.

7 A Stealth Storage Bench

I’m always on the hunt for stealth storage. This Natural Woven Storage Bench from the Threshold and Studio McGee collection serves as a coffee table and storage basket and retails for $200. “This wicker storage chest is great! I didn’t know if I would love that the lid is detached but it’s actually great bc I can leave it on or off during different scenarios! Looks great!” writes a shopper. “Love this! Very sturdy and perfect for my blanket obsession. Only thing I don’t love is the lid comes completely off. Not a huge problem but would be nice if it didn’t,” adds another.