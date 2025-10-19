3 Major Sephora Shopping Changes Happening This Month

As the company continues to evolve with fresh ideas and forward-thinking moves, beauty lovers have every reason to keep an eye on Sephora—ideally decked out in siren eyeliner and bronze shimmer, of course.

Known for staying ahead of trends and putting the customer experience at the heart of everything it does, Sephora is always finding new ways to make beauty more exciting, inclusive, and accessible. Whether you’re a skincare enthusiast, makeup pro, or love discovering new products, it seems the company’s new October offerings have something for everyone on the horizon. Now’s the perfect time to stay tuned to the three major shopping changes you can expect at the beauty retailer this month.

1. Sephora is launching its own affiliate marketing program.

At the Fast Company Innovation Festival in September, Sephora president and CEO Artemis Patrick unveiled “My Sephora Storefront,” the beauty retailer’s first foray into affiliate marketing, launching this month.

This new digital initiative allows influencers and everyday shoppers to curate and share personalized beauty product recommendations directly through Sephora’s own platform—allowing content creators to sidestep third-party services like LTK and ShopMy.

Designed to deepen engagement and elevate the digital consumer experience, “My Sephora Storefront” positions the brand as a leader in the evolving landscape of social commerce.

“This is a way for Sephora and these creators to build a relationship and for Sephora to be directly involved with them and their community,” Brent Mitchell, vice president of social media and influencer marketing at Sephora, told Glossy. “While there definitely are other affiliate programs out there, this gives the creators an opportunity to drive their community to a very trusted, well-regarded, inclusive space. Plus, it’s directly integrated with the Sephora Beauty Insider program, so the creators can drive their followers to the place where they’re still getting their Sephora points.”

2. Sephora now carries Rhode, Hailey Bieber’s wildly popular beauty brand.

Excitement is high around Sephora’s decision to carry Hailey Bieber’s beauty brand, Rhode, after the brand’s explosive debut generated over $10 million in sales within just two days. Nearly 40 percent of all Sephora sales on launch day came from Rhode products, highlighting the brand’s powerful draw and immediate impact on the retailer’s sales mix.

Industry analysts say Rhode’s entry into Sephora reshaped momentum in the prestige beauty space, showcasing how social-first brands can rapidly convert hype into retail success.

As Rhode expands beyond its direct-to-consumer roots for the first time, the partnership is not only attracting loyal Sephora shoppers—who made up 60 percent of Rhode’s customers—but also pulling significant spend away from competitors like Ulta, Target, and Rhode’s own site.

3. Sephora is partnering with The Rockettes.

Sephora has recently ramped up its entertainment partnerships, making key deals with the WNBA and Chappell Roan, Glossy reports. Most recently, company execs announced its latest plans: to become the very first Official Retailer of the Radio City Rockettes and the Christmas Spectacular, just as the iconic dance troupe celebrates its 100th year.

“We love being in new spaces where we can excite and ignite conversations,” said Jessica Stacey, Sephora’s senior vice president of external communications, experiential, and marketing partnerships. “We thought there would be so many wonderful synergies for us to be able to celebrate everything the Rockettes represent, whether it’s their precision, their athleticism, their sisterhood or the wonderful tradition over the holiday period,” Stacey said.

As part of the partnership, The Rockettes will harness their massive, 6 million-strong social media following to highlight Sephora products.

“We have 84 unique women on the line. And so, there are different skin tones and different skin types. We’ve got blondes, and we’ve got redheads, and we’ve got braids,” said Jessica Tuttle, executive vice president of productions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment, who oversees the Christmas Spectacular. “A beauty retailer is uniquely poised to offer [solutions for all of that],” she said.