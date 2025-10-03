 Skip to content

11 Best New Sephora Finds Hitting Shelves This October

October 3, 2025
Shop Rhode, Touchland, Sol de Janeiro, and more.

October 3, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As you stock up on fall decor and seasonal goodies, don’t forget to treat your skin to a little TLC, too. Sephora’s new arrivals section is brimming with pumpkin lip masks, holiday-scented hand sanitizers, and lip products in various autumnal shades. We found 11 new beauty items from Mane (one of Hailey Bieber‘s favorite brands), Touchland, Tower28 Beauty, Laneige, Rhode, and more. But move swiftly, some of these products are only here for a limited time.

1
Tower28 Beauty ShineOn Jelly Lip Oil

Tower28 ShineOn Jelly Lip Oils
Sephora

What happens when you combine the hydration of a lip balm with a lip gloss’s shiny finish? You get Tower28 Beauty’s ShineOn Jelly Lip Oil. It comes in 10 shades, including a shimmery clear.

2
Mane Thermal Round Brush

Mane Thermal Round Brush
Sephora

Achieve a salon-level blowout from the comfort of your own bathroom with the Mane Thermal Round Brush. It was designed with all hair types and textures in mind, reducing frizz and enhancing shiny, nourished locks.

3
Mane Temp Check Heat Protectant

Mane Heat Protector
Sephora

But before you power up the hot tool, you’ll first need to apply a heat protectant. Mane’s Temp Check prevents frizz and split ends. Plus, it smells like lychee, vanilla, and rose.

4
Merit Mini Flush Blush Balm Trio

Merit Mini Flush Blush Balm Trio
Sephora

Earning Sephora’s certified clean badge, the Merit Mini Flush Blush Balm Trio includes the shades Postmodern, Le Bonbon, and Redux (a limited edition). It’s fragrance-free and formulated with nourishing vitamin E.

5
Touchland Limited-Edition Hand Sanitizer Seasonal Set

Touchland fall hand sanitizers
Sephora

Just in time for the holidays, Touchland has unveiled its seasonal hand sanitizer pack, featuring scents like Spiced Pumpkin-Tini, Cinnamon Gingerbread, and Peppermint Mocha. It will only be at Sephora for a limited time, so snag your set now!

6
Rhode Peptide Lip Tint Nourishing Glaze

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint Nourishing Glaze
Sephora

Available in seven new shades, Rhode’s Peptide Lip Tint Nourishing Glaze has a cult-like following for its hydrating, plumping effect.

7
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Masks
Sephora

Laneige’s overnight lip sleeping mask aims to “soften lips while delivering intense moisture and antioxidants.” It’s formulated with shea butter, murumuru seed, and berry fruit complex. It’s now available in three new shades: pumpkin pie, strawberry shortcake, and rainbow sherbet.

8
Fenty Beauty Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream

Fenty Beauty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream
Sephora

For maximum hydration, use this Fenty Beauty Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream. It’s a thick, rich moisturizer that penetrates the skin with intense hydration, shea butter, and tropical oils for long-lasting, silky, smooth skin.

9
Rhode Glazing Milk Ceramide Facial Essence

Rhode Glazing Milk
Sephora

Shoppers swear by Rhode’s Glazing Milk Ceramide Facial Essence. Its formula consists of three main ingredients: ceramides, minerals (magnesium, zinc, and copper), and vitamin E.

10
Huda Beauty Lip Contour Stain

Huda Beauty Lip Contour Stains
Sephora

This Lip Contour Stain from Huda Beauty is actually a two-in-one stick that acts as both a lip stain and lip liner. And it’s total magic—it’s smudge-proof, kiss-proof, and transfer-proof.

11
Sol de Janeiro Sundays in Rio Hair & Body Mist

Sol de Janeiro Sundays in Rio Hair and Body Mist
Sephora

Calling all Sol de Janeiro fans! The brand just dropped its Sundays in Rio Hair & Body Mist, which smells like warm vanilla, pink pepper, and amber musk.

