Daily Living

7 Best New Trader Joe’s Items Hitting Shelves This Week

How about some Salted Maple Cold Foam Creamer to go with your pumpkin spice cold brew?

September 29, 2025
Fall is the best time of the year at Trader Joe’s—and as someone who exclusively gets their groceries from TJ’s, I know my stuff! Autumn brings salted maple ice cream, pumpkin-flavored yogurt (don’t knock it ’til you try it), butternut squash mac and cheese, honey crisp apple granola, and so much more. Don’t skip over these mouth-watering fall foods on your next grocery trip.

1
Harvest Vegetable Hash Egg White Bites

trader joe's egg white bites
Trader Joe’s

Add some protein to your breakfast routine with these yummy Harvest Vegetable Hash Egg White Bites. TJ’s put an autumnal twist on its classic egg white bites, with inclusions of asiago cheese, sweet potato, onion, celery, butternut squash, rosemary, and sage.

2
Sliced Apple Cinnamon Sourdough Bread

trader joe's apple cinnamon bread
Trader Joe’s

A few years ago, Trader Joe’s knocked it out of the park with its Pumpkin Brioche Twist loaf, and the grocer just unveiled its newest fall-inspired bread concoction: Sliced Apple Cinnamon Sourdough Bread. It makes for a savory slice of toast, or you can use it for French toast or grilled cheese.

3
Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

trader joe's pumpkin cold brew coffee
Trader Joe’s

You’re going to need something to wash down all your new breakfast goodies. Luckily, TJ’s Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate is back in stock. The cold brew is made from 100 percent Arabica beans, cinnamon, ginger, clove, nutmeg, and orange peel.

4
Salted Maple Cold Foam Creamer

trader joe's salted maple cold foam
Trader Joe’s

Top off your pumpkin spice cold brew with a layer of Trader Joe’s brand-new Salted Maple Cold Foam Creamer—Starbucks, who?! You can add it to regular hot coffee, lattes (hot or iced), PSLs, cappuccinos, and, per TJ’s, even Earl Grey tea or matcha.

5
Butter with Brown Sugar & Maple Syrup

trader joe's maple butter
Trader Joe’s

Trust me when I say this Butter with Brown Sugar & Maple Syrup is the best thing you’ll taste this fall. I slather it on sourdough toast (literally what I ate for breakfast this morning), pancakes, French toast, biscuits, or flaky croissants. However, I’ve also seen people melt it over steak and use it as a base sauce for pastas and stir-fry veggies (mushrooms, yum!).

6
Maple Leaf Ice Cream Sandwiches

trader joe's maple ice cream sandwiches
Trader Joe’s

If you’re a fan of Trader Joe’s maple leaf cookies, you need to try these Maple Leaf Ice Cream Sandwiches. Both the cookies and ice cream are maple-flavored, because there’s no such thing as too much maple in the fall time. Each four-count box costs $4.

7
Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas

trader joe's pumpkin samosas
Trader Joe’s

And don’t forget to leave enough freezer space for these Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas. Each lil’ fried triangle packs a flavorful punch of garam masala, cumin, coriander, chili powder, fennel seeds, paneer cheese, and chunks of pumpkin.

