3 Huge Sephora Shopping Changes Happening This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you’re into skincare or makeup, there’s a good chance you’re a regular Sephora customer. The beauty retailer is unquestionably one of the best resources for high-end products, with more than 2,700 stores across 35 countries. But while their good reputation has remained fairly consistent, the store is certainly no stranger to shaking things up. And in the coming days, there are some pretty huge changes to Sephora that shoppers may want to know about.

RELATED: 4 Changes Coming to Sephora and Ulta, and How They’ll Affect Shoppers.

1. Sephora is adding on-demand delivery.

It’s not uncommon to order new beauty, cosmetics, and skincare items online to be delivered to your door to save time. But soon, you could get the products you need even faster, thanks to a new partnership.

On Sept. 9, Uber announced it would be adding hundreds of Sephora locations across the U.S. and Canada to the Uber Eats app, per a press release. The new offering will bring on-demand delivery to shoppers who need a re-up on their essential products, all for the same price as they would pay in-store and in as little as 25 minutes.

The new feature will also allow regular Sephora shoppers to link their Uber accounts to their loyalty program accounts with the store, allowing them to continue accruing benefits when they purchase items. The companies will also be rewarding early shoppers with a $10 discount on all orders of $50 or more up until Oct. 30.

RELATED: Ex-Sephora Employee Spills All the “Dirty Secrets” on Which Products to Avoid.

2. Rhode is finally hitting the shelves at Sephora stores.

New product sightings are nothing new at Sephora. But this week, you’ll finally be able to get your hands on one of the buzziest brands in the industry.

As of Sept. 4, shoppers will be able to pick up Rhode items at Sephora both in-store and online across the U.S. and Canada, per a press release. The celebrity brand, launched by Hailey Bieber, will have its core products added to the store’s inventory, such as its peptide lip line, blushes, Glazing milk, and face cleanser, according to the store’s website. All told, the retailer says the launch is its largest for North America in its entire history.

“My goal since day one has been to bring rhode to as many people as possible, however they prefer to shop, whether that’s online or in-person,” Bieber said in a press release. “Sephora, with its global footprint, was the perfect partner to help bring my vision to life.”

International shoppers won’t have to wait much longer, either: The store says the brand will roll out in its U.K. locations later this fall.

RELATED: 10 “Spot-On” Luxury Perfume Dupes From Bath & Body Works, Expert Shares.

3. A new brand for younger shoppers is also joining the mix.

It’s not just Rhode that will be debuting this month at Sephora: The retailer also launched teen-focused brand Sincerely Yours as of Sept. 5, Fashionista reports.

The latest products were developed by viral YouTube creators Jordan Matter and his 15-year-old daughter, Salish Matter. The Sephora-exclusive items were especially designed for younger users’ sensitive skin, including a hydrating cleanser, seum mist, daily moisturizer, and 30 SPF sunscreen—all of which cost less than $30 apiece.

“Sincerely Yours is made with younger skin in mind: clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and free from any harsh anti-aging ingredients,” Mara C. Weinstein Velez, MD, a dermatologist who helped develop the products, told Fashionista. “Our ‘Barrier Friendly Formula’ combines encapsulated hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides to hydrate, soothe, and strengthen the skin barrier. It’s designed to be gentle but super effective for developing skin, keeping things balanced and healthy.”

The move marks the first time a brand at Sephora is specifically focusing on the adolescent Gen Alpha, Glossy reports. The two founders also took input from more than 60,000 teens while developing the products to make sure their generation’s concerns were heard.