Wellness

7 Best Ulta Beauty Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

From viral skincare to holiday gift sets, these 7 Ulta Beauty finds are flying off shelves.

September 7, 2025
September 7, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Ulta and Sephora are both on my short list of stores and websites I hit weekly. My 9-year-old-going-on-16 daughter is obsessed with beauty and skincare, and forces me to spend much more time than I have pursuing the aisles for the latest product drops. This week, I noticed so many new items hitting shelves, ranging from holiday gifts (yes, it’s already time to start shopping) to new product lines and exciting new items. Here are the 7 best Ulta Beauty finds hitting stores this week.

1
This New Sol de Janeiro Set

Mist & Mingle Cheirosa Mini Fragrance Gift Set
Ulta

My daughter is beyond obsessed with Sol de Janeiro and so are all her friends. This Mist & Mingle Cheirosa Mini Fragrance Gift Set is perfect for the person who can’t decide what fragrance to buy, as it comes with six travel-friendly scents: warm gourmand Cheirosa 62™, warm floral Cheirosa 40, fruity floral Cheirosa 68, amber floral Cheirosa 76, amber gourmand Cheirosa 71, and fruity gourmand Cheirosa 48. Get it for $48.00 before it’s gone, as I predict it will be a hot holiday gift.

2
This New Dr. Althea Cleansing Balm

Ulta

Someone recently asked my about my favorite under-the-radar beauty brand. It is Dr. Althea, and this Pure Grinding Cleansing Balm is one of the standout products. The $22.90 taps into the viral cleansing balm trend but features an innovative built-in grinder to cleanse skin thoroughly. Ulta recently started carrying the brand, so try it now.

3
Patchology Eye Gel Gift Sets

Holiday Spirits Most-Loved Eye Gel Collection
Ulta

There are so many great gifts for under $20 at Ulta, including the Patchology Holiday Spirits Most-Loved Eye Gel Collection. The sampler comes with best-selling Patchology eye gels that hydrate, de-puff, brighten, and firm in just 5 minutes!

4
BYOMA Skincare Minis

Universal Skincare Heros
Ulta

My daughter also turned me onto BYOMA, a great skincare line for people of all ages. If you want to try it out, the BYOMA Universal Skincare Heroes, just $25.00, has everything you need for a 5-step routine including a cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer + SPF to hydrate, protect + support skin barrier function. It comes with the Creamy Jelly Cleanser (1.01 oz), Hydrating Milky Toner (1.01 oz), Hydrating Serum (0.5 oz), Moisturizing Gel Cream (0.5 oz), and Ultralight Face Fluid SPF 50 (0.34).

5
Viral Hand Sanitizers in Holiday Scents

Limited Edition Seasonal Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer
Ulta

 

Hand sanitizer is still all the rage. This new Touchland Limited Edition Seasonal Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizers just dropped in Spiced Pumpkin-Tini, Peppermint Mocha, Cinnamon Gingerbread, and Salted Caramel, $12 a pop.

6
Halloween Press On Nails

imPRESS Design Halloween Press On Nails - The Creeps
Ulta

My daughter is also obsessed with press-on nails. Kiss is our go-to brand as it applies easily and has major staying power. This set of Kiss imPRESS Design Halloween Press On Nails – The Creeps is adorable and glow-in-the-dark. At just $9.99 it makes a fun Halloween gift.

7
And, the Newest Drunk Elephant Drop

Amino Rain Glasswater Serum
Ulta

Drunk Elephant is still going strong. The Drunk Elephant Amino Rain Glasswater Serum, $58.00, is “an advanced hydration serum that awakens skin with a pop of opalescence, boosts luminosity over time, and firms and soothes skin for a glass-like finish.”

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
