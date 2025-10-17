11 Best New Sephora and Ulta Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s never too early to start thinking about gift-giving season—just ask Sephora and Ulta. The beauty retailers have already rolled out the red carpet for mini makeup advent calendars, gift sets, and limited-edition scents from iconic brands, including Summer Fridays, Tarte, Mediheal, Sol de Janeiro, and Fenty. Give your mom, sister, friend, roommate, or coworker (or yourself!) the gift of beauty below.

RELATED: 11 Best New Sephora Finds Hitting Shelves This October.

1 Essence Little X-Mas Wonder Advent Calendar

I have my eyes set on this Little X-Mas Wonder Advent Calendar ($50) from Essence. It features 24 limited-edition beauty surprises for the face, eyes, lips, and nails, some of which may include Juicy Bomb lip gloss, Hydrogel Eye Patches, and Blush-Lighter.

2 Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream

As someone who struggles with adult acne, I’m constantly on the lookout for products that will help with blemish control and improve the appearance of post-acne marks. The Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream ($27) is a silky, smooth moisturizer packed with niacinamide and panthenol that’s formulated to do exactly that. Plus, it’s fragrance-free.

3 Summer Fridays Exfoliating Pads

Summer Fridays just launched a travel pouch of Exfoliating Pads ($42), which are individually packaged and perfect for your friend who is always on the go. Use the smooth side of the pad to prep your skin with a lactic acid, glycolic acid serum, then use the textured side to buff away makeup, dirt, and dead skin. Finish off with a face mask.

4 Glossier Sugar + Spice Balm Dotcom Duo

The Glossier Sugar + Spice Balm Dotcom Duo ($25) features two limited-edition hues: Peppermint Bark and Ginger Snap. They’re extra hydrating and leave a satin finish.

RELATED: 4 Changes Coming to Sephora and Ulta, and How They’ll Affect Shoppers.

5 Mediheal Collagen Face Masks

My go-to stocking stuffer is a face mask, much like this four-pack of Collagen Face Masks from Mediheal. Collagen is great for skin elasticity, moisture density, and improvements in skin texture. And at just $8 per pack, I could easily splurge on the Hyper Hyaluronate Mask ($4) as well.

6 Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set

The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set ($34) comes with the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Brazilian 4 Play Shower Cream-Gel, and Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist. All products are in the brand’s signature Cheirosa 62 scent, with notes of pistachio, vanilla, and salted caramel.

7 Fenty Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream

Body cream is never a bad gift idea around the winter holidays when dry, cracked skin is at its peak. The Fenty Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream ($24) is infused with seven tropical oils and rich shea butter.

8 Juice Infused Lip Oil

Available in eight hues, Ulta’s Juice Infused Lip Oil ($10) is the perfect gift accompaniment for those shopping on a budget. Pair it with a candle or gift card.

RELATED: 7 Best New Ulta Finds Shoppers Can Grab Starting This Week.

9 Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Vault

If you’re shopping for a makeup guru, snag this Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Vault, a $135 retail value for only $49 at Sephora. The five-pack includes a juicy melt mask, lip balm, lip plump, lip plump shimmer glass, and plumping lip oil.

10 Crocs x Touchland Hand Sanitizer Mist Case

This Crocs x Touchland Hand Sanitizer Mist Case ($20) wins the award for most unique gift. And it comes with a keychain so you can link it to your work bag/backpack, purse, keys, or wallet.

11 Caudalie Hydrating & Nourishing Hand Cream Trio

Steer clear of dry, cracked skin (and cuticles!) with the Caudalie Hydrating & Nourishing Hand Cream Trio ($16).