11 Best New Aldi Winter Finds Arriving for November

Aldi’s newest winter arrivals feature cozy robes, festive decor, and fun holiday gifts.

It’s that time of the week! Aldi just dropped its latest sneak peek of all the merchandise that will start hitting stores in a week. In this latest Aldi Upcoming Finds teaser, there are lots of winter essentials and holiday must-buys, ranging from winter coats and boots for the whole family to Christmas trees, decorations, and even gifts. Get ready to shop: Once these products hit stores, they generally sell out fast. Here are the 11 best new Aldi winter finds arriving in November.

1 Bathrobes for Men and Women

Aldi is dropping bathrobes for everyone. The Avenue Men’s Micropush Bathrobe and Serra Ladies Microplush Bathrobe come in navy and white, $14.99 each. Each features white piping and looks much more luxurious than the price suggests.

2 Winter Puffer Jackets for Kids with Matching Puffer Boots

It’s winter coat season. For $14.99, Aldi is selling a variety of Licensed Children’s Character Puffer Jackets. Choose from Frozen, Minnie, Paw Patrol, and Spider-Man, available in various kids’ sizes. There are also matching Cozy Boots in each print. By a set of the coat and boots, and you have a great gift.

3 Adorable Holiday Wax Warmers and Melts

I am dying over how adorable the new Merry Moments Holiday Wax Warmers are. They come in macarons, nutcracker, and snowman themes, each $9.99. These also make great gifts, but don’t forget to buy the KIRKTON HOUSE Scented Wax Melts, $1.99, to put in them. They come in a bunch of holiday scents.

4 More Christmas Door Mats

There are a bunch of new holiday door mat styles dropping. The Merry Moments 24″ x 36″ Coir Mat is $9.99 and comes in many options, including Merry & Bright and Gnome for the Holidays themes.

5 And, Indoor Christmas Trees

Aldi is bringing in the Christmas trees! Get two Merry Moments Flocked Potted 3 Foot Trees for $29.99 or a single 5 foot tree for the same price. “Trees each contain 100 flocked pine tips Each tree includes a galvanized metal pot. For indoor use only,” writes Aldi.

6 New Holiday Tray Sets

Aldi’s tray decoration sets are legendary. There are lots of new styles dropping for the holidays of Merry Moments Holiday Tray Objects. I love the Nutcracker Suite, $5.99, which comes with a beaded garland, a bottle brush tree, a nutcracker, and a mini hot cocoa mug.

7 Aldi Christmas Village Structures

Set up your own Aldi Christmas village! The Merry Moments LED Paper Glitter House collection has a bunch of options for $9.99, inlcuding Good Tidings Teas, Burgundy Store, Snowfall Cafe, and my favorite, Sugarplum Sweets.

8 A Puffer Dog Coat

Does Fido need a coat this winter? Don’t spend top dollar at a pet store when you can get this colorful and very Aldi-looking Heart to Tail Pet Puffer Coat for just $12.99. It comes in various sizes for small, medium, and large dogs. There are a few dog harnesses dropping next week as well.

9 Beautiful Tree Collars

I was shopping for a tree collar this week. The only ones I liked were so expensive, even at stores like Michaels and Home Goods. Luckily, Aldi is here to save the day. Merry Moments Tree Collars are hitting stores next week for $16.99. They are available in Water Hyacinth, Gold Seagrass, and White Lattice. Each is gorgeous.

10 Matching Family Pajamas

Old Navy isn’t the only store upping its holiday pajama game. Aldi is dropping lots of new styles, including the Merry Moments Men’s Holiday Pajama Set in the Nutcracker print. Get matching jammies for the whole fam, just $12.99.

11 And, Lots of Toys

Are you shopping for toys? Aldi is getting a major shipment of holiday gifts, including books, stuffed animals, and Hot Wheels sets. This $8.99 Moose Toys Live Little Pets Mama Surprise Mini House is one of my top picks.