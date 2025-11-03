From Disney scents to wood-wick favorites, Aldi’s new winter candles are cozy and affordable.

The candle section at Aldi is so legendary that there are entire social media fan pages devoted to it. While Aldi candles burn great and smell even better 365 days a year, the brand really goes all out for the holidays, creating a candle collection with unparalleled value and so much festive energy. In this week’s “upcoming finds” drop, Aldi revealed all the holiday candles that will start hitting stores next week. Here are the 7 best new Aldi candles hitting shelves for winter.

1 Disney Holiday Candles in Mouse Ear Shapes

If you are a Disney adult or are shopping for kids or tweens who love everything Disney, make sure to check out Aldi’s new collection, which includes the Disney Holiday Character Candle. Fresh Fraser Fir, Green, Amber & Myrrh, and Snowy Plum & Santal are the scents available.

2 The 3-Wick Candles That Have Customers Coming Back Every Year

Shoppers return every year for the Huntington Home 3 Wick Candle. The affordable candle comes in a handful of coveted scents: First Snow, Holiday Cranberry, and Winter Balsam. “First snow smells soooo good,” a repeat customer commented on an Instagram post last year. “That balsam candle is beast mode,” added another. “These are so good every year!!” a third said.

3 Aldi’s Yankee Candle Dupes

Another popular seasonal Aldi find? Yankee Candle dupes for less. KIRKTON HOUSE Holiday Candle comes in several fragrances, including Balsam & Cedar, Cloves & Cinnamon, and Holiday Cookie. Each is just $5.99.

4 And These Smaller, Single Wick Jars

Looking for candles to stuff in stockings? For just $2.99, you can afford to buy a bunh of these little KIRKTON HOUSE Single Wick Candles in all the popular scents, First Snow, Holiday Cranberry, and Winter Balsam.

The KIRKTON HOUSE Timberwick Candle is also back at $5.99 each. It comes in Cinnamon Wreath, Holiday Shimmer, and Winter Fireside. “Burns great! Smells lovely,” a shopper wrote last year. “I love those wood wick candles for the winter,” another added.

6 Large Tree Shaped Candles

If you want a massive candle, head to Aldi. Priced at $19.99 the KIRKTON HOUSE Wood Holiday Icon Candle in Ambered Woodland and Balsam Birch scents are in the shape of Christmas trees in a beautiful wood holder.

7 And, This Big Gingerbread Shaped Candle

Another massive Aldi candle available for $19.99 is the KIRKTON HOUSE Wood Holiday Icon Candle in Gingerbread Cinnamon scent. Get it for $19.99. Not only does it smell good enough to eat, but it is adorably shaped like a gingerbread man.