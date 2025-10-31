Aldi’s new Disney holiday collection is packed with gifts and décor fans will love.

Get ready to shop: Aldi is dropping a new Disney collection! The grocery store just released the latest “Upcoming Aldi Finds” and the long list of unbelievable products includes dozens of Disney items, including holiday decorations, stocking stuffers, and gifts. Kids and Disney adults will really appreciate the selection of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Star Wars, and more. What should you shop for when the collection hits the store? Here are the 7 best new Aldi Disney finds hitting shelves this week.

1 These Adorable Holiday Hand Towels

What do you get when you combine Minnie and Mickey with the holiday spirit and throw them on a hand towel? An easy way to infuse the Disney and Christmas spirit into your kitchen or bathroom. The $8.99 Disney 2 Pack Holiday Hand Towel Around Mistletoe is so sweet. It also comes in other patterns, including Noel Wreaths, Oh Joy Noel, Team Nice and Naughty, and Winnie the Pooh Snowflakes.

2 Holiday Mouse Ear Headbands

Why pay top dollar for Mouse ears at the park when you can get this gorgeous pair for less? Aldi is selling them for $6.99. Disney Premium Holiday Character Accessories’ Green Pearl Headband, Plaid Pearl Headband, and Wreath Headband are equally impressive, and Disney girls will love them.

3 Disney Snowglobes

Snowglobes are a great gift and also a fun decoration to pull out every holiday season. For $14.99, the Disney Snow Globe Mickey, Minnie & Presents, Mickey & Minnie Skating, and Mickey & Minnie Sleigh aren’t going to last.

4 Disney Slippers

Aldi slippers are a customer favorite. These Disney Men’s or Ladies’ Christmas Slippers in green or red, $8.99 a pair, make a cute stocking stuffer or gift for Disney adults. They feature a cute pattern and are soft and cozy.

5 Disney Vintage Pins

I’m also guessing that these pins are going to sell out fast. At just $6.99, the Disney Premium Holiday Character Accessories Mickey Bicycle Vintage Pin, Mickey & Minnie Vintage Pin, or the Minnie Vintage Pin are such a steal.

Another sure-to-be collector’s item for just $29.99? These Disney Village decorations. They come in a bunch of options, including the Disney Village Coffee Shop, Mickey TV, Pluto House, and Sweets House. Buy all of them and have your own Disney Village winter wonderland.

7 Disney Bracelet Bling

Children and Disney adults will adore this beautiful set of Disney holiday bling. The Disney Premium Holiday Character Accessories Beaded Bracelet Pack, Ho Ho Ho Bracelet Pack, is a steal at $6.99. I will get a few of these as gifts for my daughter’s friends, too.