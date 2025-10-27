The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means there is a good chance that your home will be filled with friends and family. Aldi is here to help. The store is filling up with so many amazing home finds, everything you need to make your space cozy, more functional, and beautifully decorated for the months ahead. From electric blankets and adorable kids’ items, including a Pottery Barn Kids chair dupe and an animal-shaped pillow, to a much less expensive version of the popular Kitchen Aid mixer and even a gorgeous furniture piece, Aldi’s latest product line has something for everyone. What should you pick up on your next shopping trip? We are here to make it easier for you. Here are the 7 best new Aldi home finds that just hit shelves.

1 A Cozy Electric Blanket

Sometimes it gets so cold that a regular warm and cozy blanket won’t do it. If you want to up the cozy ante, indulge yourself in a heated microplush throw from Aldi. The Biddeford 50″ x 60″ Heated Microplush Throw is $25.99 and comes in four pattern options: Black and White Buffalo Check, Gray Herringbone, Green Windowpane, and Navy Fair Isle. Shoppers buy this item on repeat annually. “I practically live under mine that my husband bought me a couple of years ago. I just bought my mom one and am surprising her with it tomorrow,” writes one. “They are the best. I got one of the 130W ones and OMG it is so nice to get under when we keep the house cold. They also have (or had) a 5 year warranty, and they do stand behind their products,” adds another.

2 Adorable Animal Face Pillows for Kids

Kids will love these Kids by Kirkton House Children’s Cloud Pillows. It comes as a dinosaur, a cat, a dog, a fox, and a unicorn, each $12.99. Not only do they function as a regular pillow, which kids can cozy up on every night when they go to sleep, but they also make a great decor item and something they can play with in bed. While this exact pillow is a new arrival, past Cloud Pillow versions have gotten rave reviews from Aldi shoppers, who maintain they are as “soft as a cloud.”

3 The Perfect Cushioned Kitchen Mat

Kitchen mats get icky pretty fast due to drippy sink water filled with dish grime mixed with whatever dirt you are dragging in on your feet. Refresh your rug with the help of Aldi and just $9.99. This KIRKTON HOUSE 20″ x 39″ Kitchen Comfort Mat, available in black, brown, or gray, with basketweave and quatrefoil tile designs, is the perfect option. I am going to buy a few and keep them on hand when I am ready to get rid of the last.

4 Oriental-Style Rugs

When you inform people that your oriental-style rugs were purchased at Aldi, jaws will drop to the floor. The grocery store is selling a bunch of new rugs and runners in various sizes and patterns. This KIRKTON HOUSE 6′ x 9′ Crystal Print Rug in the “Brown Traditional” pattern costs $49.99, and the matching runner costs $14.99. I would stock up and make sure to buy the matching rugs and runners, becuase once these sell out, they might not be back in stock for a while.

5 This Stunning Accent Cabinet

When you find a great piece of furniture at Aldi, buy it. The store doesn’t have a huge selection of pieces, but it regularly drops one or two must-buy items that sell out fast. Next week, run to your store to get this SOHL Accent Cabinet, $69.99. Not only is it super gorgeous, but is a great storage piece to hide items in your living space. Shoppers maintain that Aldi furniture pieces always have unparalleled value.

6 This Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair Dupe

Why spend $150 plus shipping and handling on a Pottery Barn Kids children’s Anywhere Chair, when you can get this amazing dupe for a fraction of the price? Aldi is now dropping its version, the SOHL Kids Arm Chair, available in pink, purple, navy, and green for just $34.99. These make great holiday gifts for little ones. If you want to get it monogrammed like many people do with the PBK version, take it to a local person and have it done.

7 Classic Stand Mixer

The Classic Stand Mixer, $49.99, which just returned to stores, is a great alternative for less to the Kitchen Aid. “I’ve had mine since last year made tons of bread doughs and cookies with it and it still works perfectly! Definitely not enough space to pour in ingredients while the handle is down and moving but other than that it’s a great place holder until I can afford a kitchen aid,” writes one.