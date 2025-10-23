The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Every week, Aldi offers customers a sneak peek at what is in store for the next week. This is a great time to plan your shopping for the week ahead, as lots of products sell out almost as soon as they hit the shelf. The next installment of “upcoming Aldi finds” will start hitting shelves on October 29 and continue through November 4. What should you buy? Here are the 7 best new Aldi finds hitting shelves next week.

1 Fake Ugg Slippers for $12.99

Aldi is adding more fake Ugg styles to its ever-expanding collection. While Kirkland Signature Ugg slippers will set you back close to $30, the Aldi version is just $12.99. Avenue Genuine Suede Slippers are available in both men and women’s sizes.

2 A Heated Plush Throw

What is warmer and more cozy than a microplush throw? One that is heated. The Biddeford 50″ x 60″ Heated Microplush Throw is $25.99 and comes in four pattern options: Black and White Buffalo Check, Gray Herringbone, Green Windowpane, and Navy Fair Isle.

3 Area Rugs and Runners

People are going to ask you where you got your gorgeous area rug. “Aldi,” you will respond, jaws dropping to the floor. The grocery store is dropping a bunch of new rugs and runners in various sizes and patterns. This KIRKTON HOUSE 6′ x 9′ Crystal Print Rug in the “Brown Traditional” pattern costs $49.99, and the matching runner costs $14.99.

4 A Gorgeous Accent Cabinet

Yes, Aldi even does furniture. While the store doesn’t have a huge selection of pieces, it regularly drops one or two must-buy items that sell out fast. Next week, run to your store to get this SOHL Accent Cabinet, $69.99. Not only is it super gorgeous, but is a great storage piece to hide items in your living space.

5 A Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair Dupe

Pottery Barn Kids is famous for its children’s Anywhere Chair, which retails around $150. Aldi is now dropping its version, the SOHL Kids Arm Chair, available in pink, purple, navy, and green for just $34.99. These make great holiday gifts for little ones.

6 Holiday Bathroom Sets

Aldi is dropping lots of holiday finds and gifts next week. This Merry Moments Holiday Bathroom Set, $14.99, is boxed for gifting, but I am going to treat myself to it. Choose from four designs: Merry Christmas, gnomes, peppermint, and trees. Each is equally adorable and appears to come with a bath rug, two hand towels, and a soap dispenser.

7 And, a Compact Air Fryer

Aldi sells pretty much everything, including small kitchen appliances. This Ambiano Compact Air Fryer is part of the new kitchen collection dropping at stores. It comes in pink, navy, and black, each just $24.99.