There is good and bad news about shopping for Aldi‘s famous kitchen items. Let’s start with the bad: The best items sell out almost as soon as they hit shelves. The good? The store gives shoppers a sneak peek a week before new products drop, giving them the opportunity to plan. Next week, the grocery store is helping fans gear up for the holidays, dropping many new products to make holiday cooking easier. Here are the 7 best new Aldi kitchen finds coming next week.

1 A Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Pizza Pan

Pizza night will never be the same with the help of Aldi. For $24.99, get this amazing Crofton 15″ Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Pizza Pan, designed to last for years and years. It is joining the store’s celebrated collection of pots, pans, and Dutch ovens, which shoppers rave are high-quality for less.

2 Glass Baking Dish Sets

Aldi understands that the holiday season is coming and everyone is going to be baking up a storm. There are two sets of Crofton 3 Piece Glass Baking Dish Set, one with 5 Qt, 1.5 Qt, & 8″ Square pans and another 2 Qt, 3 Qt, & 5 Qt. Both are just $14.99.

3 A Cooling Rack Trio

Aldi is expanding its Crofton baking collection with so many amazing finds. Get the Crofton 3 Pack Cooling Rack for $8.99. It comes with three cooling racks, perfect for cookies, muffins, and other baked goods.

4 And, a 3-Piece Cookie Sheet Set

There is also a great Crofton 3 Piece Cookie Sheet Set in either a flat or diamond pattern, available in gray or gold. Each is $12.99 for the trio.

5 Beautifully Hued Dutch Ovens

Hello, new Dutch Ovens! For $36.99, choose from a cream or sage colored Crofton Awesome Pot, a definite must-buy for anyone who doesn’t already own a Le Creuset. Shoppers rave about the Aldi version of the designer pots, maintaining the great value.

6 And, a New Collection of Crofton Baking Accessories

Also just in time for holiday cooking season, Aldi is dropping its new Crofton Baking Accessories collection and I want it all. This 7 Piece Cookie/Piue Stamping Set is just $4.99, as is the new Pie Server. For $6.99 you can also get the Adjustable Rolling Pin and beautiful Ceramic Measuring Cup Set.

7 Meal Prep Essentials in Different Shapes and Colors

There is no better time to embark on your meal prepping journey! Aldi is dropping everything you need to pre-cook and portion meals for the week. There are two sets, the Crofton Glass Meal Prep Container Set rectangular and round, both $7.99. They come in blue and lilac.