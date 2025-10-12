7 Best New Aldi Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of my favorite things about Aldi is that you don’t have to spend a lot of money, even when shopping for gifts. The grocery store with a serious cult following offers a lot of bang for the buck in terms of giftable items, and there is something for everyone on your list. From clothes, shoes, and toys to workout gear and even cozy blankets, if you are on an under-$10 budget, you are in luck. Here are the 7 best new Aldi gift finds under $10 hitting shelves this week.

1 A Bunch of Bluey Stuffies for Under $7

Shopping for a kid? Aldi is selling an assortment of $6.99 Moose Toys Bluey and Friends Plush dolls, each 6.5-9″ tall, just the right size to cuddle and take anywhere! They are made with deluxe fabrics featuring high-quality embroidered details.

2 A Reusable Beauty Sponge Bag for $6.99

At $6.99, the KIRKTON HOUSE Filled Beauty Essentials Container, a bag filled with beauty sponges, is a perfect stocking stuffer or little gift for a cosmetics fiend. I love how the sponges are in fall colors and that the bag is reusable.

3 Sherpa Throws for $9.99

Throw blankets make great teacher gifts, and Aldi has a bunch of holiday-themed patterns for just $9.99. This KIRKTON HOUSE Velvet Plush Sherpa Throw in the snowflake print is holiday neutral, but there are also more Christmas-specific patterns to choose from for the same price.

4 An Electric Toothbrush for $7.99

You don’t need to spend $100 to put an electric toothbrush under the tree. Aldi has the perfect stocking stuffer for just $7.99. The Ambiano Rotating Electric Toothbrush is available in a few color options, including red, blue, and purple.

5 A Resistance Band Set for $9.99

Aldi recently dropped lots of essential fitness products at a steal. From reformers and yoga mats to this $9.99 Crane 5 Pack Resistance Band Set, there are many gift ideas for any fitness enthusiast. Make sure to visit your store and stock up. All the Aldi influencers are sharing about the new line, which will likely sell out fast.

6 Clogs Lined in Sherpa for the Whole Family, Just $7.99

There are Crocs, there are slippers, and now there are slipper clogs. Aldi is selling a genius footwear collection for men, women, and kids, all sizes $7.99. For kids, there is this Lily & Dan Toddler or Children’s Warm Lined Clogs in multiple color options, while Serra makes the adult version.

7 Slipper Socks for $8.99

Aldi has so many slipper sock options for men and women for $8.99. Each two-pack, including this Serra Slipper Socks 2 Pack, comes with two sets of slippers in various color options, including gray and black, pink and red, and beige and blue.