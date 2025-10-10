7 Best New Aldi Storage Finds Landing in Aisles This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Brace yourself: Aldi is getting in many storage and organization must-haves next week. The quickly growing grocery store continues expanding its home offerings, recently dropping furniture pieces, artwork, and even Anthro duplicate mirrors. I have also noticed an increase in other home items, including shoe racks, bathroom shelves, and pantry bins and organizers. What should you shop for when the next shipment of goodies arrives at your local store? Here are the 7 best Aldi storage finds landing in aisles this week.

1 A 4-Tier Accessory Shelf

Organize your shoe collection and other odds and ends with this amazing rack. For $16.99, get the SOHL 4 Tier Accessory Shelf in white or black. It’s perfect for your entryway, with ample space to stash random items and footwear.

2 A Beauty Essentials Container

Declutter your bathroom with the help of Aldi. I love this KIRKTON HOUSE Filled Beauty Essentials Container – Glass Set with Cotton Rounds and Swabs for $6.99. You get a glass organization system for your items; it comes stocked with swabs and rounds.

3 A Little Bamboo Organizer

Aldi is famous for making multifunctional pieces. Take for example, this $14.99 KIRKTON HOUSE 3 Drawer Bamboo Organizer. It can be used to sort and organize desk items in your office, bathroom products, or bedroom items.

4 A Bamboo Pantry Turntable

KIRKTON HOUSE Bamboo Pantry Organizer—Turntable, $9.99, is designed to hold many pantry items, making them accessible with just a swirl. I also used these on my countertops to store stuff like cooking oil and vinegar. And, the bamboo material is so natural and pretty.

5 Collapsible Crates

Another one of my favorite space-saving items? Crates that collapse. For just $9.99, Aldi is selling KIRKTON HOUSE Collapsible Crates in lots of colors, including dark blue, light blue, and red. These are great, because when you don’t need them, simply collapse them down and stash in a closet.

6 Storage Rolling Carts

I have been seeing storage carts everywhere lately. Aldi has the best deal in town on the organizational must-have. For $24.99, get the SOHL 3 Tier Rolling Cart in white, green, or black. It’s great for organizing laundry rooms, closets, or offices. Use it to store books, display plants, or organize wrapping essentials.

7 And, Storage Baskets with Lids

I am quite certain that you can never have enough storage baskets. I prefer options with lids, as they hide stuff and are also better for stacking. For $4.99, get this KIRKTON HOUSE Small Basket with Bamboo Lid, available in white and black.