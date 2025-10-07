The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you full, fall nesting mode like I am? As soon as the leaves start changing color and the temperature drops, I begin my seasonal mission to refresh my living spaces. Luckily, Aldi is always here for me, offering super cheap home decor options, ranging from throw pillows and blankets to artwork and even small furniture pieces. This week, your local Aldi is getting in so many must-buy decor items. Here are the 7 best new Aldi decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 An Amazing Linen Ladder

I love linen ladders. They are the perfect space-saving solution for keeping everything from towels and blankets to clothes off the ground. This Sohl version is $24.99 cheaper than anything I’ve seen at HomeGoods or Target. It is made out of rustic-feeling wood and metal.

2 A Few Antho Dupe Mirrors

Even Aldi is hopping on the Anthropologie Primrise mirror dupe bandwagon. For $49.99 you can get this Kirkton House arched style or a round version as well. Both are perfect for adding a dazzling and romantic accent to a room.

3 So Many Perfect Fall Throw Pillows

Swapping out throw pillows seasonally can majorly change a room’s vibe. Aldi is getting in so many cozy throw pillows and matching blankets this fall, like this Kirkton House cable knit option. The $12.99 pillow comes in red, but a green color is also available in a slightly different style.

4 Hanging Halloween Taper Candles

How clever are these Halloween decorations? The Halloween Collection LED Hanging Taper Candles come in ivory and black. They are easy to hang, and will light up your space in an instant in spooky style.

5 A Versatle Woven Bench

Aldi isn’t the first place you think of when shopping for furniture, but on occasion, the grocery store drops a great piece. This multi-functional Sohl woven accent bench is just $44.99 and will look amazing in an entry way, at the end of a bed, or anywhere else in your home.

6 Lots of Gorgeous Landscape Art

Aldi is taking on the art world. This week, many beautifully framed landscape pieces, each just $9.99, are dropping in a few frame options and various shapes. These are perfect for curating your next gallery wall.

7 And, a Cozy Faux Fur Furniture Cover

Protecting your furniture with a cover isn’t an awful idea if you have pets or messy kids. For just $19.99, Aldi is selling this KIRKTON HOUSE Faux Fur Furniture Cover in Beige, which looks like a cozy blanket and offers a rustic vibe for your sofa or chair.