9 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This October

Aldi skyrocketed to international cult grocery store status for selling gourmet food and drinks for less. However, over the past few years, the European-based chain has also become popular for its clothing department. From under-$15 shoes to Aldi-branded gear, many clothing, shoe, and accessory items have become collector’s items selling over retail on third-party websites. Our recommendation? Shop the latest drops as soon as they hit the store. This week, Aldi unveiled so many amazing items that will be hitting stores starting next week. Here are the 9 best new Aldi clothing finds hitting shelves as October stars.

1 Lots of Plain Socks

There are lots of new sock options at Aldi, all $5.99. There are a few color options of Adventuridge Brushed Socks for ladies and men. Each pack comes with two pairs. Men can choose from gray, brown, black or a multipack of black and gray, while women have the option of beige and cream or gray and blue.

2 This Hooded Shacket

Shackets are so hot right now. The jacket-shirt fusion is a cozy and warm enough option for fall, and Aldi has a few options. If you prefer a hood, this $16.99 Adventuridge Men’s Flannel Shirt Jacket in army Green is a steal. While targeted at men, I will buy it for myself in a smaller size.

3 And, This Hoodless Shacket

If you don’t like anything with hoods, the Adventuridge Mens Flannel Shirt Jacket in Navy is right up your alley. The blue plaid shacket is also $16.99 and will keep your warm through the end of fall and possibly into winter.

4 New Jeggings in Two Leg Styles

If you are obsessed with Aldi leggings like many shoppers, get ready to hit the store. There are a bunch of Serra Jeggings coming your way. Choose from Blue Flare or Blue Straight styles and a Black Straight jegging. Each is a bargain at $9.99. And, in case you somehow don’t know what jeggings are, they are a fusion of jeans and leggings.

5 Women’s Booties

Aldi continues expanding its unbelievably affordable footwear collection. This month, for just $14.99, choose from a few color options of Serra Ladies Booties. They come in black, brown, and a suede-looking tan. Each features an interior zipper for easy on and off and a heel height of 2 inches.

6 A Pink Plaid Shacket for Women

Wait, there are even more shackets at Aldi? This $19.99 Serra Shacket comes in Black or Pink and is more targeted at the ladies.

7 Adult Halloween Jammies

For $12.99, you can pick up a pair of Halloween jammies at Aldi. The Halloween Collection Halloween Pajamas all look super cozy and come in a skeleton design and a few other spooky patterns.

8 And, Kids Jammies Too

For $7.99, there are several children’s pajamas. The Lily & Dan Children’s Halloween Pajama Set comes in adorable prints.

9 A Taco Costume, Because, Aldi

Aldi is selling a handful of Halloween costumes for adults, all just $14.99. The one that makes the most sense to me is The Halloween Collection Halloween Costume Taco, because where better to buy a taco costume than a grocery store? There is also a Shark, Skeleton, and Cat.