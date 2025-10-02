 Skip to content

9 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This October

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
October 2, 2025
Fact-Checked

Aldi’s latest clothing drop includes shackets, jeggings, and cozy jammies for less.

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
October 2, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi skyrocketed to international cult grocery store status for selling gourmet food and drinks for less. However, over the past few years, the European-based chain has also become popular for its clothing department. From under-$15 shoes to Aldi-branded gear, many clothing, shoe, and accessory items have become collector’s items selling over retail on third-party websites. Our recommendation? Shop the latest drops as soon as they hit the store. This week, Aldi unveiled so many amazing items that will be hitting stores starting next week. Here are the 9 best new Aldi clothing finds hitting shelves as October stars.

1
Lots of Plain Socks

Aldi Socks
Aldi

There are lots of new sock options at Aldi, all $5.99. There are a few color options of Adventuridge Brushed Socks for ladies and men. Each pack comes with two pairs. Men can choose from gray, brown, black or a multipack of black and gray, while women have the option of beige and cream or gray and blue.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves This October.

2
This Hooded Shacket

Mens Flannel Shirt Jacket Green
Aldi

Shackets are so hot right now. The jacket-shirt fusion is a cozy and warm enough option for fall, and Aldi has a few options. If you prefer a hood, this $16.99 Adventuridge Men’s Flannel Shirt Jacket in army Green is a steal. While targeted at men, I will buy it for myself in a smaller size.

3
And, This Hoodless Shacket

plaid shacket
Aldi

If you don’t like anything with hoods, the Adventuridge Mens Flannel Shirt Jacket in Navy is right up your alley. The blue plaid shacket is also $16.99 and will keep your warm through the end of fall and possibly into winter.

4
New Jeggings in Two Leg Styles

Jeggings Blue Flare S
Aldi

If you are obsessed with Aldi leggings like many shoppers, get ready to hit the store. There are a bunch of Serra Jeggings coming your way. Choose from Blue Flare or Blue Straight styles and a Black Straight jegging. Each is a bargain at $9.99. And, in case you somehow don’t know what jeggings are, they are a fusion of jeans and leggings.

5
Women’s Booties

Ladies Boots Brown 8
Aldi

Aldi continues expanding its unbelievably affordable footwear collection. This month, for just $14.99, choose from a few color options of Serra Ladies Booties. They come in black, brown, and a suede-looking tan. Each features an interior zipper for easy on and off and a heel height of 2 inches.

6
A Pink Plaid Shacket for Women

Pink Shacket
Aldi

Wait, there are even more shackets at Aldi? This $19.99 Serra Shacket comes in Black or Pink and is more targeted at the ladies.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7
Adult Halloween Jammies

Ladies Halloween Pajamas Black M
Aldi

For $12.99, you can pick up a pair of Halloween jammies at Aldi. The Halloween Collection Halloween Pajamas all look super cozy and come in a skeleton design and a few other spooky patterns.

8
And, Kids Jammies Too

kids jammies
Aldi

For $7.99, there are several children’s pajamas. The Lily & Dan Children’s Halloween Pajama Set comes in adorable prints.

9
A Taco Costume, Because, Aldi

taco costume
Aldi

Aldi is selling a handful of Halloween costumes for adults, all just $14.99. The one that makes the most sense to me is The Halloween Collection Halloween Costume Taco, because where better to buy a taco costume than a grocery store? There is also a Shark, Skeleton, and Cat.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! and Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Aldi
    Aldi
    Daily Living

    9 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds for October

    It includes shackets, jeggings, and cozy jammies.

  • store with red sale signs
    store with red sale signs
    Daily Living

    5 Sales Better Than Amazon Prime Day

    Levi's jeans for 30% off? Sign us up!

  • TJ Maxx
    TJ Maxx
    Daily Living

    7 Best New T.J. Maxx Home Finds

    Look for cozy sheets, chic frames, and decor.

  • A woman walking on a wooden boardwalk through scenic fall foliage
    A woman walking on a wooden boardwalk through scenic fall foliage
    Daily Living

    4 Regions Where Fall Foliage Will Peak Soon

    Get ready for a super colorful October!

  • Aldi
    Aldi
    Daily Living

    7 Aldi Home Finds That are “Luxury for Less”

    From mirrors to pillows.

  • trader joe's store sign with a yellow confetti background
    trader joe's store sign with a yellow confetti background
    Daily Living

    11 Best New Trader Joe's Beauty Finds

    Vanilla pumpkin hand soap? I’ll take 10, please.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family