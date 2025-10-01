The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Unless you live under a rock, you know people are beyond-obsessed with Aldi. The European store sells everyday groceries for less and lots of gourmet foods you can’t find anywhere else. It also makes its own clothes, home furnishings, decorations, candles, and even shoes. It’s also a great place to shop for kitchen must-haves, pots and pans, Dutch ovens, kitchen gadgets, and towels. Over the next week, the store will add so many new kitchen items to its already extensive inventory. Here are the 7 best new Aldi kitchen finds hitting shelves this October.

1 Halloween Shaped Cake Pans

These $6.99 cake pans will help even amateur bakers bring their A-game to the Halloween bake sale. This Crofton Halloween Cake Pan, which comes in large pumpkin and skull shapes, will help you bake cakes in scary shapes during the spookiest season of the year.

RELATED: 7 Aldi Home Finds Shoppers Call the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets.

2 And, Halloween Cakelet Pans Too

Cakelet pans enable you to bake mini cakes or other desserts in the shape of your choice, all in one pan. This Crofton Halloween Cakelet Pan in Bat/Skull shapes, $6.99, will deliver adorable desserts ready to decorate in Halloween Colors.

3 Lots of Halloween Mugs

This Crofton Halloween Coffee Mug comes in several Halloween designs, including Cauldron, Ghost, Pumpkin, and Spooky Night. At just $3.99 each, they make a great little gift filled with candy or a Starbucks gift card.

4 Electric Pepper Mills

Electric salt and pepper mills make grinding fresh spices simple. Ambiano Electric Gravity Salt & Pepper Mill Set, Black/White, $12.99. It also comes in a really pretty blue-green color scheme.

5 A Water Bottle in a Bunch of Colors

Aldi is hopping on the water bottle trend. However, the Aldi version is a bargain compared to designer water bottles, which can cost up to $50. Get the Crofton 24 oz Stainless Steel Straw Lid Bottle in Grey, Blue, Red, Purple for just $6.99. It features double wall stainless steel, keeping drinks hot or cold for hours on end. It is also dishwasher safe.

6 Halloween Candles

I always keep candles burning in the kitchen. This KIRKTON HOUSE Halloween Icon Candle, Forbidden Fruits, $7.99, will keep your kitchen smelling great and also offer a touch of Halloween spirit.

RELATED: 9 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves Next Week.

7 And, An Apple Slicer

It is apple season! I am heading to my local orchard this weekend. But first, I am going to Aldi to score a Crofton Apple Slicer, Red, just $4.99. It features adjustable slicing, 8 or 16 slices, and is top rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.