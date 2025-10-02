7 Aldi Home Finds Shoppers Call “Luxury for Less” This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Attention Aldi shoppers: Get ready for one of the most luxurious home department drops ever! Today, the grocery store that sells everything from flour and meat to workout equipment, seasonal decorations, and furniture, revealed its latest batch of upcoming finds, basically all the products that will start filling the store’s aisles in a week. I was shocked to see so many luxury home goods in it, including an Anthropologie dupe mirror, a woven bench that looks straight out of the Serena & Lily catalogue, and throw pillows with serious Pottery Barn vibes. Here are 7 Aldi home finds that shoppers call “luxury for less” right now.

1 The Most Elegant Doormat

Aldi doormats are always a favorite of shoppers. I am obsessed with the new KIRKTON HOUSE 20″ x 46″ Coir Mat – Welcome with its Greek key design. It honestly looks like it is from a designer home goods brand, but costs just $12.99.

2 Throw Pillows with Serious Pottery Barn Vibes

Aldi always has a great selection of unbelievably cheap throw pillows. Next week, they are refreshing the collection with many new styles and colors, each more luxurious than the next. For example, this KIRKTON HOUSE Cable Knit Pillow, $12.99, gives serious Pottery Barn vibes.

3 Framed Artwork That Looks So Rich

Who buys art at Aldi? So many people, only you don’t even know it, because many of the framed pieces look luxurious. How is this KIRKTON HOUSE Gilt Frame Landscape Art beveled “Trail” piece just $9.99? There is also a beveled “River” piece, fluted “Mountain,” and arched “Bushes.”

4 An Anthro Primrose Dupe Mirror

Aldi is the latest brand, but first grocery store, to join in on the Anthropologie Primrose mirror dupe trend. All you need is $49.99 to purchase the arched Kirkton House Vintage Style Gilt Mirror, a gorgeous piece that screams luxury.

5 A Designer Looking Woven Accent Bench

It always blows my mind that Aldi sells furniture. While it doesn’t get in that many, the pieces they sell are so good. Next week, get the SOHL Woven Accent Bench for just $44.99. The easy-to-assemble piece olooks straight out of the Serena & Lily catalogue.

6 Seasonal Wood Chopping Blocks

How adorable are Aldi’s latest seasonal chopping blocks? They are dropping three new wood blocks for $9.99 each. My favorite is the Crofton Harvest Chopping Block – Divided Pumpkin, but there is also an undivided pumpkin version and a maple leaf.

7 And a Cozy Faux Fur Pet Bed

I was shocked to find that Aldi has duped the uber-luxury donut pet beds that are all the rage. Just $19.99, the Heart to Tail Large Plush Pet Bed comes in cream, bordeaux, and grey. It is also available in a medium size for smaller pets. This is the perfect gift for kitty or Fido this holiday season.