The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi might have started as a little grocery store, but the chain is so much more than that in 2025. You can find almost anything at Aldi, ranging from delicious food and drinks to workout equipment, clothing, shoes, beauty products, and even furniture. This week, there are so many exciting new arrivals that customers are dubbing the best deals in town. Here are 7 new Aldi finds shoppers say are total steals this week.

1 So Much Workout Equipment

Aldi just dropped a bunch of fitness equipment and influencers are obsessed. “Yoganot gonna believe these finds!!” Oh Hey Aldi shared in a post this week. “The reformer board is soooo good! Got an extra for a christmas present!” one shopper commented.

RELATED: 9 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This October.

2 Halloween Squishmallows

Shoppers are also loading up their carts with the Squishmallow collection. “Squishmallow Halloween 🤝 Aldi Finds Aisle (swipe for more frightfully fun finds!!)” Oh Hey Aldi shared. There are a few adorable options, including this Cat Devil, each $8.99.

3 Antho Dupe Mirrors

Aldi just dropped a collection of Anthropologie Primrose mirror dupes that customers are grabbing fast. “A great mirror is hard to find. This one? Only $49.99 and in stores this Wednesday. (Haunted accessories sold separately.)” the store shared in a post this week. “Hiding this post from my wife so she doesn’t immediately buy it,” a shopper commented. “Love a good deal!!!” added another.

4 Aldi Shopping Cart Costumes for Pets

Shoppers are going wild over Aldi’s pet Halloween costume selection, which come in a variety of sizes. “I need the cart pet costume!” one commented on Aldi’s Instagram post. “Telling my dog shes about to be an Aldi shopping cart for Halloween,” another added.

5 An Adorable Cat Tree Perfect for Taylor Swift

Another hot item this week? The Aldi cat tree. “I really hope Donna Kelce is that typical boomer mom that gets random stuff for their daughter-in-laws because that cat tree would be so cute for @taylorswift 🤣🤣 welcome to the secret joys of marriage…… @aldiusa I still love you 🤣🤣❤️😍,” one commented.

6 Flameless Drippy Candles

Aldi goes big for Halloween and shoppers are here for it. The Halloween Collection 3 Pack LED Drippy Wax Pillar Candles, $9.99, are flameless candles with a seriously spooky feel. They come in black and cream and are a seriously spooky steal.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 And, a Woven Bench

There are so many next-level home furnishing items at Aldi right now, ranging from bed sheets to ornately framed artwork. But this Sohl Woven Accent bench is getting major love from influencers and interior design insiders. Good luck finding a piece like this anywhere else for just $44.99!