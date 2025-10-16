The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I have been covering fashion for a living for about half my life. As a style editor and writer, I get clothes sent to me from all the top designers. I will tell you a secret: Aldi is my sneaky source for high-quality, low-cost clothing that doesn’t look cheap. It might seem strange to buy winter boots in the same place you shop for raw chicken. But I promise you: The grocery store with a cult following prides itself on offering high-value items, including footwear and apparel. What should you shop for this season? Here are the 7 best new Aldi winter clothing finds landing in stores this week.

1 Warm Flannel Shirts for Men and Women

It’s flannel shirt season, and Aldi is bringing it. Men’s and women’s Adventuridge flannel shirts are available in several different colors and are just $9.99 each. It comes in white, coral, or blue, all the same price.

2 Lined Jeggings

Why pay designer prices for jeans when Aldi sells on-trend options for a fraction of the cost? The grocery store is adding to its denim collection in a major way. Stay warm and comfortable in Aldi’s Adventuridge Ladies Lined Jeggings or Adventuridge Men’s Jeans, both just $12.99 a pair.

3 A Great Mock Pullover

Aldi is killing it with this mock-turtleneck style. The Crane Premium Pullover, Ladies, Black, is basic but refined, and will look great with a pair of jeans. It also comes in brown, and each is just $14.99.

4 Cool Winter Boots

Aldi has so many boots this season. In addition to rain boots and faux UGGs, this pair of Serra Ladies Winter Boots comes in brown and black. Where else will you find chic-looking snow boots for just $16.99?

5 Plaid Pajama Pants

Oh, Aldi wants you to get cozy this winter. These Avenue men’s sleep pants come in so many colors. Each costs just $8.99 a pair and has a button fly, side seam pockets, and a cinch waist.

6 And, Cute Kids Pajamas

If your kid is a Bluey fan, head to Aldi. There are a few Bluey character pajamas, each set made from cozy fleece and retailing for $9.99 a pair. Some versions are much more girly, pink nightgowns, and purple pajama sets, also decorated with the popular character.

7 And, Luxurious Ladies’ Pajamas

I am loving all the women’s pajamas at Aldi. This set of Serra Ladies Pointelle Pajamas is made of a 97% Rayon, 3% Spandex blend. It comes with a crew neck or v-neck top and wide leg or jogger pants, each with a drawstring waistband. The fabric is Oeko-Tex Certified. You could pay up to $100 at department stores but the set is just $12.99 at Aldi. It comes in navy, black, and pink.