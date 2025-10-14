The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you looking for a little gift for a person (or a pet!) but aren’t sure what to get? Head over to Aldi, where you are sure to find everything from flowers and candles to kids’ toys and White Elephant gifts. There are so many great gift ideas at the grocery store, including some you would never even think of. Here are the 7 best new Aldi gift finds in stores now.

1 Halloween Squishmallows

If you want to pick up an adorable Halloween gift, there are so many great, slightly spooky finds. Choose from various Halloween-themed Squishmallow 8″ Tall Plush Toys, including this Sally and Pajama Jack, each for $11.99.

2 And, This Squishmallows Halloween Countdown Calendar

Another great Squishmallows-themed Halloween gift? This Squish-a-longs Halloween Countdown Calendar. The $12 gift includes 13 Mini-Squish (Wave 3) SQUISH-A-LONGS to help them count down the 13 days to Halloween. It includes Wade the Werewolf, Boone the Black Owl, and Ms. K the Clown.

3 Little Wood Food Sets for Kids

There are lots of Little Town Kids Wood Food Roleplay Toy Sets to choose from, providing little ones with food-related pretend play toys. There is a Bakery, Butcher, and Vegetable set for $9.99, and others for $12.99, including a cleaning set and coffee set. “My momma went and copped all of them for my little one. I’m so excited,” one shopper commented on Aldi’s Instagram post about them.

4 A Maple Leaf Shaped Chopping Block

Looking for a creative host gift? Head to Aldi and pick up this Crofton Acacia Wood Harvest Chopping Block. I am here for the maple leaf design, but there is also a pumpkin version too. Both are such a steal at just $9.99.

5 Adorable Kitty Trees

Shoppers are in love with Aldi’s adorable cat trees. They come in two styles: this Night Sky version and a Lucky Mushroom design. Both are just $19.99.

6 And, Kitty Laser Light Toys

Another feline gift? The Heart to Tail Cat Shaped Laser Light Toy, which comes in a few color options and is a viral hit with shoppers. “Got my cats that automatic laser pointer the other day and they’re obsessed 🙌😂 probs my best Aldi purchase to date,” one shopper commented on Aldi’s Instagram post. “The cat laser is really good. Has kept my cats entertained for hours,” another wrote. “My cat played with that laser for 45 minutes last night 😂 every time it auto-shut off, she meowed until we turned it back on HAHAHAHH,” a third chimed in.

7 And, This Car Vacuum and Inflator

I love this super random (White Elephant gift perhaps?) Ride+Go 2 In 1 Cordless Car Vacuum & Inflator, just $16.99. Small and convenient, it includes 3 blowing accessories to help you keep all the corners and crevices of your car clean.