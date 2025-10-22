The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It wasn’t until this year that I was let in on an insider secret: Aldi is a sneaky resource for high-quality home goods for less. The grocery store with a cult following sells everything from shoe racks and furniture to bedding and pillows at prices that can’t be beat. This week, the store’s aisles have been filled with everything needed to make your bedroom ultra cozy this winter. Here are the 7 best new Aldi bedroom finds flying off shelves.

1 Bamboo Sheet Sets

Get all your bedding at Aldi. The store just got in so many amazing bed sheet sets, including this KIRKTON HOUSE 4 Piece Bamboo Sheet Set. It comes in king and queen sizes and has a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. All sizes and colors, taupe, white, and gray, are $31.99.

2 Plush Bed-Sized Blankets

Because winter means you need many layers on your bed to make it cozy, Aldi is also selling this KIRKTON HOUSE Royal Plush Blanket in queen and king sizes. The luxe and warm blanket comes in a few color options, all $14.99.

3 Luxury Faux Down Bed Pillows

Aldi even has bed pillows! The KIRKTON HOUSE 20″ x 28″ Luxury Bed Pillow is just $7.99, made of luxurious 300 thread count fabric for lasting comfort. The filling is an ultra-comfortable down alternative, hypoallergenic, machine washable, and Oeko-Tex certified.

4 A Great Mattress Pad

Keep your mattress protected from sweat and spills. This KIRKTON HOUSE 78″ x 80″ King Size Signature Quilted Mattress Pad is a super affordable mattress pad, just $24.99. The 100% polyester super soft knit features stain release technology and fits mattresses up to 18 inches deep.

5 Barefoot Dreams Dupe Throw Blankets

Don’t forget a throw blanket. Aldi has a new line of Barefoot Dreams blanket dupes, each just $19.99. This KIRKTON HOUSE 50″ x 70″ Ultra Cozy Knit Throw is luxuriously soft, made from a stylish jacquard knit. It features a reversible cream leopard design. It is also machine washable and Oeko-Tex Certified.

6 Faux Fur Body Pillows

There are also many options in this KIRKTON HOUSE 20″ x 48″ Faux Fur Body Pillow, including colors like gray, green, cream, and brown in ribbed and bubbled textures. The pillow is made from a super soft and durable 100% polyester. Note that it is spot clean only and Oeko-Tex certified.

7 And, Slim Velvet Hangers

Aldi has so many closet organization tools, ranging from bins and baskets to shoe racks. But make sure to pick up a few packs of KIRKTON HOUSE 30 Pack Velvet Hangers, $9.99. The slimly designed hangers will help save space, especially if you replace your plastic hangers with them. I recommend ordering the same color to keep things uniform.