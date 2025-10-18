11 Best New Aldi Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves Next Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Get your shopping carts ready! There are tons of holiday items dropping at Aldi next week. The grocery star just released its latest “Upcoming Aldi Finds” list, revealing all the products dropping the week of October 22nd. And, it includes lots of Christmas decor and gifts. Here are the 11 best new Aldi Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Holiday Padded Comfort Mats

Comfort mats are basically padded rugs-slash-mats that are perfect for a kitchen or entryway. Aldi just dropped a bunch of different color options, $6.99 each. KIRKTON HOUSE 18×30 Reversible Holiday Comfort Mat comes in this bow pattern, a poinsettia version, one covered with treats, and another with Christmas trees.

2 Beautiful Candles in Glass Trees

I will be buying every version of this $8.99 KIRKTON HOUSE Nostalgic Tree Candle. Choose from Muddled Raspberries, Oranges & Cherries, Frosted Pine & Eucalyptus, and Twisted Peppermint, with each glass candle with lid costing just $8.99.

3 An Assortment of Beautiful Tabletop Trees

Aldi is also dropping the most adorable tabletop trees. $9.99 each, these Merry Moments 2 Foot LED Tabletop Trees come in various color options. My favorite is this Pink Flocked version, but there is also a white and a gold tinsel.

4 Soft Christmas Throw Blankets

You can buy a super soft holiday throw blanket for under $5 at Aldi. These Merry Moments 50″ x 60″ Throws come in a few patterns, including a nutcracker, bows, Christmas trees, and candy canes. These are a must-buy for holiday gifts. I am going to create little gift baskets for all my kids’ teachers and include them.

5 Holiday Shaped Pillows

And, a great addition to the gift baskets will be these throw pillows in various holiday shapes. Merry Moments Pillows are $4.99 and come in a present, candy, candy cane, and bow shapes.

6 Beautiful Garlands

You can never have too many garlands. These Merry Moments Holiday Garlands come in pink, gold, and red bows and also as snowflakes.

7 And Fabulous Figurines

Don’t sleep on these Merry Moments LED Holiday Figurines, $14.99. Currently, Aldi is dropping an angel, a church, a tree, and a figurine, and again, I plan on getting all of them.

8 Wrapped Gifts That Light Up

These Merry Moments LED Presents 3 Packs, $22.99, are available in three color combos: brown/red, champagne, and silver. These are really pretty for lighting up shelves or random spaces.

9 Mini String Lights

Aldi also has lots of little string lights, which cost $2.99 a set. Merry Moments LED String Lights come in color options, like this multi-color with silver wire or white lights with gold wires.

10 So Many Snow Globes

There is literally a snow globe for everyone on your list at Aldi. For $7.99, choose from nine Merry Moments Snow Globes, including an angel, penguin, nutcracker, and gingerbread house.

11 And, This Amazing Cookie Jar

And, don’t forget a holiday cookie jar. This $12.99 Crofton Holiday Cookie Jar is perfect for all the cookies you bake. You can even buy them, fill them up with homemade cookies, and gift them to everyone on your list.