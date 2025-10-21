The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Everyone knows that Aldi is one of the most fun grocery stores to shop at. But only serious shoppers understand that the cult-favorite spot is the perfect place to pick up gifts. From bigger ticket items to little trinkets, you never know what you will find at your local store. Luckily, it’s my job to keep inventory. And, if you are starting to stockpile stocking stuffers, there are lots of options. Here are the 7 best new Aldi stocking stuffers hitting shelves this week.

1 Socks

Socks always make an easy stocking stuffer, and Aldi has them for the whole family. Lily & Dan Children’s 6 pack Socks are just $3.99 and come in a bunch of colors and patterns for boys and girls. There are also socks for men and women, two pairs for $6.99.

2 Pocket Umbrellas

Everyone can use a new umbrella! These Serra Pocket Umbrellas are $6.99 and come in pink, gray, and black. They fold up super small into a case that can be tucked into your pocket or a purse, so you don’t have to carry them around.

3 Water Bottles in Lots of Colors

Another great stocking stuffer? Water bottles. Adventuridge 20 oz Stainless Steel Traveler Bottles come in so many color options, each just $8.99. They are double-walled, keeping drinks cold for hours, and also dishwasher safe.

4 Adorable Holiday Measuring Spoons

Shopping for a chef? I think this set of Crofton Holiday Measuring Spoons in a Pink Tree motif is such a great stocking stuffer for just $5.77. Each set is made of glazed ceramic, and includes 1/4 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, and 1 tablespoon. Choose from pink tree, green tree, brown gingerbread or purple gingerbread designs.

5 Hair Ties and Headbands

There are lots of fantastic hair ties and headbands for stockings at Aldi. This set of Visage No Crease Ties comes in a few color options, including this cream and lavender set, and also this set of two headbands, in lots of color options. They are all just $2.99.

6 Beauty Sponges in a Reusable Bag

Any beauty guru will tell you that there is no such thing as having too many makeup sponges. I am obsessed with Aldi’s latest drop, this KIRKTON HOUSE Beauty Sponges with Reusable Bag set. Each little bag is filled with five reusable sponges, hued in beautiful colors.

7 Character Fork and Spoon Sets

Little kids will love Aldi’s new character fork and spoon sets, including this 2 Piece Princess Character Plateware Set. Choose from Disney princesses, including Ariel, the Little Mermaid, and other popular kids’ themes, like Bluey. Each piece is easy to grip and sure to entertain.