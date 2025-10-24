The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi is one of the most beloved grocery stores on the planet. Not only does the European-based market sell gourmet food and drinks for less, but it also carries pretty much everything else imaginable at this point. Whether you are shopping for fake Ugg slippers, undergarments, furniture, toys, candles, gifts, or other home items, you can oftentimes find them all at Aldi. This is one reason shoppers keep returning for more: Aldi is a one-stop shop. Every week, Aldi gives shoppers a sneak peek at the products that will start arriving in stores. Next week, the store is dropping so many new home goodies, including kitchen must-haves, clothing, and lots of living room decor and furnishings. Here are the 7 best new Aldi living room finds hitting shelves next week.

A Pottery Barn “Anywhere Chair” Dupe for Kids

The Pottery Barn Kids Anywhere Chair, which retails around $150, has been around for a long time and is a popular holiday gift item. If you act fast, you don’t have to spend all that money plus shipping and handling on the branded version. I was shocked to see that Aldi is dropping its version, the SOHL Kids Arm Chair. The beautiful and expensive-looking chair is available in pink, purple, navy, and green for just $34.99.

Lots of Gorgeous Rugs

If you don’t want people asking you where you bought your gorgeous rug, don’t bother going to Aldi for the new rug collection drop. Nobody will believe you when you reveal that you bought your rug at a grocery store. Next week, choose from lots of different designs, colors, and sizes. I am a fan of this KIRKTON HOUSE 6′ x 9′ Crystal Print Rug in the “Brown Traditional” pattern, which costs $49.99, and the matching runner costs $14.99.

Wait, They Even Are Selling This Piece of Furniture

My best friend was shocked when I told her that Aldi sells furniture, and even more surprised when I showed her this amazing piece arriving next week. Whenever Adli drops one or two must-buy pieces, they sell otu super fast, so if you want this stunning SOHL Accent Cabinet for just $69.99, run to Aldi next week. Not only is it super gorgeous, but is a great storage piece to hide items in your living space.

A Selection of Holiday Throw Blankets

Aldi is here for the holidays this year. My favorite way to spruce up my living room for Christmas is with cozy throw blankets and pillows. For just $19.99, there are tons of styles to choose from, including the Merry Moments Holiday Ultra Cozy Knit Throw in the Candy Canes print. There is also a deer and snowflake print, one with Christmas trees and another with gingerbread men. These also make great gifts.

So Many Throw Pillows

As I mentioned, holiday throw pillows add a lot of cheer to a space. I love Aldi’s new collection of fuzzy throw pillows in clever Christmas shapes. This Merry Moments Candy Christmas Candy Pillow is just $4.99, a total steal. You can also choose from pillows shaped like a gift box, a bow, and a candy cane. You will have a hard time choosing just one because they are all super cute. Or, you can throw all of them in your cart for just $20.

Scented LED Candles

Remember to stock up on holiday LED candles. The Kirkton House 4 Piece Flameless LED Vanilla Scent Candle Set is just $9.99. It comes in ivory and white vanilla-scented options and an ivory unscented option, all real wax. These candles are a much safer alternative to real wax candles, as you don’t have to light them or worry about them catching fire. They are also a steal at just $2.50 each. I would stock up, as they will sell out fast. Each candle requires 3 x AAA batteries (batteries not included).

Small Tabletop Christmas Trees

In my daughter’s 9-year-old opinion, you can never have too many Christmas trees in a house. This Merry Moments 2′ Tall Pre Lit LED Tabletop Tree is perfectly sized for a side or coffee table and comes in a bunch of color options, including this beautiful pink flocked version. There is also a green and a white flocked style. Each is just $9.99. Each tree stands 24″ tall Requires 3 x AA batteries (batteries not included) and includes a 6 hour on/18 hour off timer function.