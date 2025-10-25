The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi has amassed a cult following for many reasons. First, the European store is a mecca for groceries, offering everything from generic versions of your favorite name-brand foods for less to gourmet finds. Second, pretty much everything sold at Aldi is a great deal, as it is one of the most competitively priced stores in town. And third, you never know what you will find there. Aldi has become a great resource for unexpected items, including furniture, bedding, and home decor. The store just announced that it will be getting in a shipment of its popular kitchen gadgets and cookware next week, and you don’t want to miss this product drop. Here are the 7 best new Aldi kitchen finds that just hit shelves.

A Slow Cooker

The $29.99 Ambiano 6 Qt Slow Cooker is back in black and stainless. “Sometimes I make these huge meals in there just for me because he’s so picky and then I wind up eating the same thing for a week straight and getting burned out on it,” wrote a shopper last year. “I got one. Made some dried chickpeas in it earlier this week, and it did great. The small size is so much better for my needs than the larger one I had,” another says.

And, an Air Fryer

Don’t miss your chance to score the Ambiano Compact Air Fryer in Black, Navy, and Pink for $24.99. Shoppers have been raving over the budget-friendly gadget for years. “I have a Ambiano XL air fryer that we’ve had for over a year now and works great. Usually use it a couple times a week,” writes a shopper. “I’ve had my air fryer for a couple years. Same one. 6 quart and I’ve had no issues,” another adds.

A $14 Hand Mixer

Where can you get a hand mixer for $14.99? Aldi, of course. The Ambiano Cordless Hand Mixer is available in Black, Green, or White. “I was really impressed with this Ambiano hand mixer and the whisk attachments. It made quick work of egg whites into meringue. I only wish it had a slower speed option to start off with. It’s got several speed settings but even the lowest is pretty fast. Still an amazing deal. I’m sure I’m going to get lots of use out of it!” writes a Facebook user.

An $8 Kitchen Scale

Make sure to pick up the $7.99 Ambiano Kitchen Scale. While there is little information about it, the 2024 version featured an LCD display, anti-slip feet, low battery indication, and a 13-lb. weight capacity. It is also priced the same as when it was available last year. If you don’t already own a kitchen scale, it is great for weighing everything from flour to meat. And, you can’t go wrong with the price, which is a lot less than name brands sold at other stores.

And, an $8 Thermometer

Another must-buy, especially for cooking Thanksgiving dinner, is the $7.99 Ambiano Kitchen Thermometer. It will come in handy for cooking Aldi’s Thanksgiving meal deal. The store recently announced that the annual feast will be full $7 less expensive than 2024. For just $40, shoppers can pick up all the ingredients to feed 10 guests their holiday favorites: a turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, rolls, pumpkin pie, and more.

A Mini Food Chopper

If you want to chop your food fast, buy the Ambiano Mini Food Chopper, which costs $9.99 and comes in Black and Green this year. “It works well, it’s just that as small as it is you have to do a lot of pre-cutting,” writes a shopper. “I got one last year, in my opinion it works great,” adds another. “I think it looks better and works better than 8 bucks. How long will it ultimately last? No idea.”

Classic Stand Mixer, Green

Many shoppers are excited about the Classic Stand Mixer, $49.99, which just returned to stores. “I’ve had mine since last year made tons of bread doughs and cookies with it and it still works perfectly! Definitely not enough space to pour in ingredients while the handle is down and moving but other than that it’s a great place holder until I can afford a kitchen aid,” writes one.