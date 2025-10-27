The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of my favorite things about shopping at Aldi is that you never know what you might find. The grocery store sells literally almost everything imaginable, from gourmet cheese and candy to furniture and toys. One of my least favorite things? If you find something there on a shopping trip, there’s a good chance it will be gone by your next visit to the store. Aldi keeps some items around 365 days a year, but many others rotate. Recently, as the holidays approach, I have noticed that Aldi is getting in lots of giftable goodies, including items perfect for kids. What should you shop for? There are many items, including cozy pillows, fake Crocs, and stuffed toys. Here are the 7 best new Aldi gifts for kids hitting shelves next week.

1 Super Cute Character Pajamas

For just $9.99, there are many kids’ pajamas to choose from. The Licensed Childrens Character 2pc Fleece Pajama Set come in something for everyone, Frozen, Paw Patrol, Bluey, Spider-Man, and Stitch. “My kids (7,5,2) LOVE wearing matching pajamas but it’s always so EXPENSIVE finding them in all sizes. This is just ONE reason we love Aldi Aisle of Shame. My babies got matching glow in the dark jammies!! And SO affordable! (I think $7 or $9 each. Listen, I’m a mama, my brain fritzes at times so I can’t remember )” writes a Facebooker.

2 Sherpa Lined Character Fake Crocs

Influencers are going wild over the $8.99 Licensed Toddler Character Warm-Lined Clogs, which also come in designs for Frozen, Minnie, Paw Patrol, and Spider-Man. They are similar to the adult version, and shoppers are obsessed. “They are so warm and comfortable,” says one person on Facebook. “I got them too & love them,” adds another. They are great for keeping tiny feet warm in winter, especially for after swim practices or lessons.

3 These Animal Face Pillows

The Kids by Kirkton House Children’s Cloud Pillows are way too cute for words. Choose from a dinosaur, a cat, a dog, a fox, or a unicorn; each is just $12.99. Not only do they function as a regular pillow, which kids can cozy up on every night when they go to sleep, but they also make a great decor item and something they can play with in bed. While this exact pillow is a new arrival, past Cloud Pillow versions have gotten rave reviews from Aldi shoppers, who maintain they are as “soft as a cloud.”

4 And, These Fun Printed Cloud Pillows

This $12.99 Kids by Kirkton House Children’s Cloud Pillow is just as cute. It comes in cat, dinosaur, dog, fox, and unicorn prints, so there are options for almost any kid. Your gift recipient will love dragging it all around their house, from the bedroom to the sofa. Shoppers are obsessed with cloud-style pillows, maintaining that they are unbelievably cushiony and cloud-like. These also make great gifts for slumber party party favors.

5 Bluey Toys

Who doesn’t love a talking toy? This Bluey Chatmate Bingo Figure is perfect if your recipient is a Bluey fan, because it is super fun and interactive. Get the large for $12.99 and the small for $5.99. Bingo, Bluey’s buddy, comes to life with a press of her nose, saying 10 fun, fan-favorite phrases, including some of her most iconic lines. Collect all the Bluey Chat Mates featuring adjustable arms and legs for play and posing.

6 Candy

Kids love candy, and Aldi has an extensive collection to choose from. This Lik-m-aid Fun Dip Mixed Flavored Candies, 44 count, is the perfect party favor, stocking stuffer, or gift bag addition. Each box comes with 44 pouches of 18.9-oz bags, all for $5.89. If you aren’t a fan of Fun Dip, consider getting chocolate, gummies, lollipops, or any other candies you find at the grocery store. Trust me, you will find something they like.

7 And, This Great Kids Chair You Can Have Customized

The Pottery Barn Kids Anywhere Chair, which retails around $150, has been around for a long time and is a popular holiday gift item. I was shocked that Aldi is dropping its version, the SOHL Kids Arm Chair. The beautiful and expensive-looking chair is available in pink, purple, navy, and green for just $34.99. My tip? Take it to a local monogrammer or embroiderer and customize it with their name or initials, just like the Pottery Barn version.