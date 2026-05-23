11 Best New Five Below Finds Under $10

Shop the best new Five Below finds under $10, from a body butter trio to a Stitch planter kit.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Five Below’s current selection is doing what the store does best: leaning into joy while also covering practical essentials at prices you won’t believe. This week’s lineup covers everything you need for summer fun: sun care, a beach towel, a picnic mat, a tote bag, craft kits for the kids, and travel goodies galore. The total tally for all 11 comes in under $60. These are the Five Below finds under $10 worth grabbing before they sell out.

1 Pool Side Sunscreen Butter SPF 30—2.8 oz

Sunscreen butter has a richer, more moisturizing texture than standard lotion. It goes on smoothly, absorbs without that chalky residue, and leaves skin feeling conditioned rather than coated. This Pool Side sunscreen butter SPF 30 is $7 and a perfect warm-weather addition to a beach bag or pool kit.

2 Solar Flare Body Butter Trio

And while you’re caring for your skin, you’ll also want to grab this three-set of body butters in one set. The Solar Flare body butter trio is the Sol de Janeiro-adjacent find that Five Below has been building a reputation for with its summer beauty drops. Rich, tropical-scented, and $7 for three, it’s well worth the shopping trip.

3 Smoke and Mirrors Hydrating Lip Vault Set—10 Count

Ten lip products in one set for just $5? You’re paying fifty cents per piece. This Smoke and Mirrors hydrating lip vault set covers glosses, balms, and tinted options—the kind of set that stocks a makeup bag for the season in a single purchase or breaks down easily for party goodie bags.

4 Burt’s Bees Micellar Facial Towelettes—Coconut and Lotus Water, 10 Pack

Burt’s Bees is one of the most trusted names in gentle skincare, so finding a 10-pack of their micellar facial towelettes for $3 is a straightforward score. These Burt’s Bees micellar facial towelettes remove makeup, cleanse, and hydrate in one step—travel-sized, beach-bag ready, and priced to stock up on.

5 Printed Beach Towels

A printed beach towel at $5.55 is one of those summer purchases where the price makes the decision for you. These come in assorted prints so you can mix and match to your heart’s content—one for the beach bag, one for the pool, one to leave in the car.

6 Picnic Mat

A dedicated picnic mat folds flat for storage, unfolds quickly for use, and keeps everyone off the ground without the setup effort of chairs and a table. This cute, mod flower print version is the warm-weather essential for parks, outdoor concerts, and any situation where you want to sit outside without planning ahead too much. It’s $7.

7 Fleur Fig Tote Bag

A fig and fleur printed tote is the kind of accessory that pulls a summer outfit together with ease—botanical prints in muted tones work with everything from linen to denim. This Fleur Fig tote bag is $7 and sized well enough for a beach day, a farmers market, or everyday use.

8 Disney Stitch Paint-Your-Own Planters—2 Pack

Two ceramic planters, Stitch designs, and paint included—this Disney Stitch paint-your-own planters 2-pack is the craft activity and the finished home accent in one purchase. At $6, it’s a strong rainy-day activity for Stitch fans of any age, and the finished planters are genuinely cute enough to display.

9 Chenille Travel Pillow—11.8×11.8 Inch

Chenille fabric has a softness that standard travel pillow covers don’t match—this chenille travel pillow is 11.8×11.8 inches, which makes it a versatile size for road trips, planes, and stadium seating alike. At $5.55, it’s the comfort upgrade that fits in a bag without much thought.

10 Love Island Spray Hand Sanitizer—1.2 oz

A scented spray hand sanitizer that smells good enough to use voluntarily is a different category than the utilitarian gel most people carry. This Love Island spray hand sanitizer brings a tropical, summer-forward scent to a practical everyday essential at $5—the kind of small find that gets used up and immediately repurchased.

11 Iridescent Cosmetic Bag

An iridescent cosmetic bag is the travel and beach essential that makes everything inside it easier to find—the reflective surface catches light and stands out in a crowded tote or suitcase. This iridescent cosmetic bag is $5 and the finishing organizational touch for any summer bag setup.