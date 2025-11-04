7 Best New Aldi Advent Calendars Everyone Will Want This Year

From wine to dog treats, Aldi’s new Advent calendars are the ultimate holiday must-haves.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Ever since I was a kid, I’ve had a big thing for Advent calendars. Back in the old days, a piece of chocolate per day sparked serious excitement during the countdown to Christmas. Now, you can get pretty much anything in your Advent calendar, ranging from toys and jewelry to wine and hot sauce. Because Aldi is one of the most innovative grocery stores around, it is hip to the fact that everyone wants an Advent calendar but doesn’t want to spend a ton of money. In the coming weeks, expect a bunch to arrive at your store. Here are the 7 best new Aldi Advent calendars everyone (including your dog) will want this year.

1 An Advent Filled with Wine

If you have a wine drinker, get them the Wine Advent Calendar, $69.99. “Take a trip around the world with this Wine Advent Calendar from ALDI! The 24 day advent calendar includes a selection of 24 wines hailing from across the globe, including a crisp Italian chardonnay and an alluring French red blend,” reads the product desciption.

2 And, One with Hot Sauce

Some like it hot, and those people deserve their own Advent calendar. For $14.99, get the Burman’s Hot Sauce Advent Calendar. “Each day reveals a new hot sauce to add a fiery kick to your meals. Experiment with different flavors in tacos, wings or even your morning eggs. This calendar offers a unique way to spice up your festive season. Experience 25 days of heat with Burman’s Hot Sauce Advent Calendar,’ reads the description.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Few Lego Advent Calendars

There are many options for kids’ calendars, including Barbie, Bluey, and a few Lego calendars. For $29.99, choose from the Lego City Advent Calendar or the Lego Friends Advent Calendar. Each is filled with 24 surprises. The Lego City includes minifigures of Santa and Mrs. Claus, characters with polar bear, reindeer, and holiday tree costumes, mini builds, and fun accessories.

4 And a Few Squishmallows

For $29.99, there are two Squishmallows 12-Day Advent Calendar styles to choose from, filled with Micromallows, tiny but mighty 2.5″ micro plush by Original Squishmallows. It includes Squishmallows holiday favorites Nick Santa Claus, Manny Snowman, and more!

5 An Advent Filled with Little Candles

If you love candles like me, this $39.99 KIRKTON HOUSE Candle Advent Calendar is your dream come true. According to the box, it has 25 mini candles to open each day leading up to Christmas morning. Talk about a gift that keeps on giving and smells great.

6 There Is Even a Dog Treat Advent Calendar

Don’t forget about Fido! Aldi even has an Advent for your canine companion. The $7.99 Pure Being Dog Advent Calendar. According to the box, it comes filled with 25 dog treats.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 And, Some for Crafters and Puzzle Fans

And, for just $7.99, there are some great Merry Moments calendar options. The first is the Merry Moments 12 Days of Crafting Advent Calendar. “Each kit contains 12 ornament crafting projects,” reads the description, adding that they consist of felt, foam, paper board, or scratch art. Embellishments include pom poms, gemstones, or stickers. And, for puzzler lovers, a 12 Days of Puzzles Advent Calendar